GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Bradley-Bourbonnais 82, Stagg 58
The Boilermakers claimed seven first-place finishes as they picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory with ease Monday.
Mia Mulder earned three of those victories, winning the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.35), 100-yard freestyle (1:00.44) and 200-yard individual medley (2:31.07). Sam Tomic also three-peated Monday, winning the 50-yard freestyle (27.99 s), 200-yard freestyle (2:08.31) and 500-yard freestyle (5:52.37). Abby Betterton won the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.22).
Additionally, the Boilers captured four second-place finishes. Betterton finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.49), Ava Tomic finished second in the 100-yard fly (1:08.91), Lily Bruner finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.12) and Hannah Hudgins brought home a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (6:33.58).
Sydney Quiroz took third in diving, scoring a 140.45 in her six dives. Ava Tomic took home a pair of third-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (28.21 s) and 100-yard backstroke (1:16.51) and Bruner also had a pair of third-place finishes in the 100-yard fly (1:19.80) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:26.00). Betterton clocked a 2:36.29 to take third in the 200-yard individual medley.
