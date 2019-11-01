VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 4A Minooka Regional championship
Minooka 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (25-19, 25-11)
The Boilers saw their season end at the hands of the host Indians in two sets on Thursday. No stats were immediately available for this match.
IHSA Class 1A Woodland Regional championship
Milford 2, Lexington 0 (25-18, 25-20)
The Bearcats have seen their regular season dominance translate into the postseason as they swept their way through the Woodland Regional.
Caley Mowrey pounded out 16 digs and added four blocks. Emmaleah Marshino and Maya McEwen each had a pair of aces. Kaylee Warren had 28 assists and Jakki Mowrey had 14 digs.
With the win, the Bearcats advanced to their own sectional and will host DeLand-Weldon Monday at 5:30 p.m.
