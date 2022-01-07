BOYS BASKETBALL
Homewood-Flossmoor 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 50 (OT)
The Boilermakers fell short in overtime to lose by one possession. Anthony Kemp led BBCHS with 15 points and three rebounds. Isaiah Davis scored 11 points, and Owen Freeman added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Bloom 48, Kankakee 36
The Kays dropped their first Southland Athletic Conference game of the season in a defensive struggle on the road. No individual stats were available.
Iroquois West 53, Bismarck-Henning 50 (OT)
Iroquois West picked up an overtime victory against Bismarck-Henning to improve to 12-2 overall and 4-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference. Cannon Leonard led the Raiders by securing a double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Peyton Rhodes had 13 points, and Lucas Frank tallied five points and five assists.
Cissna Park 64, Armstrong 51
Cissna Park totaled two 20-plus point scorers to lead the Timberwolves. Gavin Savoree scored a team-high 22 points followed closely by teammate Malaki Verkler with 20 points. Gavin Spitz chipped in 12 points.
Watseka 55, Schlarman 46
Watseka improved to 7-8 overall with a nine-point victory Friday evening. Hunter Meyers’ team-high 18 points led the Warriors. Jordan Schroeder added 14 points, and Jobey Grant had 11 points.
Beecher 58, G-SW 35
Duane Doss totaled 21 points, six steals and five rebounds to lead Beecher. Mitch Landis contributed 14 points, five assists and three steals. Chris DeFrank had 12 points and four steals.
G-SW’s Gabe McHugh finished with 10 points and eight rebounds to come up two boards shy of a double-double. Cale Halpin recorded 12 points and two assists. Garrett Grant notched seven points and five rebounds.
Lisle 60, Wilmington 38
Reid Juster led Wilmington with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Momence 61, Grant Park 54
Momence improved to 12-1 overall this season with a slim victory against Grant Park. Kud’de Bertram led the Redskins with 18 points, followed by teammates Haven Roberts (14 points), James Stevenson Jr. (11) and Jaden Walls (10).
John Kveck poured in 28 points to lead the Dragons. Sawyer Loitz tallied 14 points, which was six more points than teammate Wesley Schneider.
Dwight 56, Henry-Senachwine 42
Wyatt Thompson and Conner Telford led a balanced Trojan scoring attack with 12 points each. Jeremy Kapper and Landon Brown finished with 11 points apiece. Dawson Carr had seven points.
Tri-Point 60, Donovan 23
The Chargers picked up a win in River Valley Conference play, led by 25 points from Bobby Mogged. Dominic Carrera added 10 points.
Jesse Shell led the Wildcats with nine points, three rebounds and one assist. Weston Lareau added seven rebounds, three points and two steals.
Reed-Custer 53, Coal City 48
Led by Wes Shats and his game-high 21 points, the Comets picked up a win against their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. Lucas Foote added 14 points.
Carter Garrelts had 19 points to lead the Coalers, who also got eight points apiece from Cason Headley and Carson Shepard.
Trinity 54, Arthur Christian 50
The Eagles were able to come back from a two-point deficit after three quarters to pick up their sixth straight win and improve to 10-6. Clay Gadbois had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Green added 12 points, four assists and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur Christian 58, Trinity 30
The Eagles couldn’t keep up after turning the ball over 26 times, falling to 5-10 on the year. Veronica Harwood had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Trinity.
