ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais earns All-City tennis crown

GIRLS TENNIS
Bradley-Bourbonnais 20, Bishop McNamara 8, Kankakee 2
The Boilermakers were dominant against their cross-town rivals as they took home the All-City crown for 2019.
Izzy Fritz led B-B by defeating teammate Mary Henderson 6-1, 6-2 for the championship in the singles bracket. Henderson knocked off McNamara's Emma Gerth to force an all-Boilers final after Fritz defeated the Irish's Mya Pinski on the other half of the bracket. Both Fritz and Henderson won their semifinal matches 6-0, 6-0.
Gerth defeated Pinski in the third place match 6-0, 6-1.
The doubles bracket went much the same as two Boilermakers pairs faced off in the championship match. Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada took down teammates Paulyn Bernadit and Sydney Goering 6-0, 6-0.
McNamara's Jessica Vickery and Amelia Conroy picked up the win in the consolation match with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 third place win over Kankakee's Jayla Washington and Amelia Conroy.
SOCCER
Peotone 4, Lisle 1
Bart Budz led the way with a hat trick for Peotone in a comfortable win over Illinois Lutheran.
Will Graffeo also scored for the Blue Devils, Darragh Jeffrey dished out two assists and Nick Scroppo had one assist in the win.
BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 165, Watseka 169, Milford 175, Cissna Park 186, Donovan 203
Ryan Tilstra outperformed the field with a medal-worthy round of 37 to lead the Raiders to a win at the Iroquois Country Tournament.
Right behind him was teammate Jack McMillan, who tied with Milford's James Burch with a 38, while Watseka's Lukas Ball (39) and Jordan Schroeder (42) rounded out the top five individual scorers.
Cissna Park's top shooter was Gavin Spiers, who led the Timberwolves with a 46, and Donovan's top round was a 47 from Brodi Winge.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 202, Iroquois West 204, Milford 228
Natalie Schroeder almost singlehandedly prevented the Warriors from suffering the same fate in the girls' game as the did on the boys' side of things.
Her medal-winning round of 38 was a full 11 strokes ahead of the next-closest scorer as Watseka picked up the team title by a narrow two-stroke margin over the Raiders.
The remainder of the top five list was made up of Iroquois West's four qualifiers, but Schroeder was so far out ahead that even that didn't make up the difference.
McKinley Tilstra's 49 was the second lowest round of the event, followed by Adelynn Scharp and Taylor Talbert tied for third at 51 and Uliana Curtis in fifth at 53.
Bailee Fanning (55) was the Bearcats' top scorer.
VOLLEYBALL
Central 2, Donovan 1 (21-25, 25-17, 15-7)
A well-rounded showing from Riley Thompson led the charge for the Comets in a win over the Wildcats.
Thompson had 10 kills, 15 digs, three blocks and three aces in the win for Central, Kaylen Boudreau added 15 digs, Hanna Offerman had 14 digs and Emily Gresens put up nine kills.
