BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way West 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 48
The Boilermakers were in a back-and-forth battle and had a chance to win at the buzzer but came up just short in road SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Mark Robinson led the Boilers with 17 points. Owen Freeman had 13 points and Isaiah Davis added 9 points on a trio of 3-pointers.
St. Anne 68, Illinois Lutheran 34
The Cardinals had an offensive outburst Tuesday when they doubled up their River Valley Conference foes.
Kemell Bender scored a game-high 17 points to lead St. Anne. Cortez Baines chipped in 15 points and EJ Hayes added 13 points.
Milford 75, Chrisman 33
Milford improved to 8-4 with a dominating 40-plus point victory over Chrisman.
Trey Totheroh led the Bearcats with 19 points, followed by Trace Fleming (16 points) and Will Teig (14 points).
Beecher 69, Grace Christian 39
The Bobcats got offensive contributions from nine different players, led by Duane Doss' 19 points as they improved to 3-0. Mitch Landis added 14 points.
The Crusaders' Zach McGuirt reached the 1,000 career point milestone when he dropped 24 points Tuesday. Matthew Love scored 7 points.
Coal City 52, Wilmington 43
The Coalers handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season in one of the best Illinois Central Eight Conference rivalry meetings Tuesday.
Kyle Burch led all scorers with 22 points for Coal City. Riley Ponio added 14 points and Cason Headley scored 13 points.
Ben Kreitz led Wilmington with 16 points. Tysen Meents scored 13 points and Rider Meents added 9 points.
Iroquois West 68, Cissna Park 36
The Raiders had perhaps their strongest showing of the season Tuesday with a convincing victory over one of the Sangamon Valley Conference's perennial frontrunners.
A dozen different Raiders scored, led by Ryan Tilstra's 16 points. Jack McMillan had 12 points and Clayton Leonard had 11 points.
No stats were reported for Cissna Park.
Trinity 70, Parkview Christian 32
The Eagles picked up their 17th win of the season in commanding fashion, led by Ben Green's 26 points and seven assists. Ethyn Graham added a dozen points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 72, Tri-Point 41
The Wildcats remain one of two unbeaten teams in RVC play, along with Beecher, after a dominant effort against the Chargers Tuesday.
Nate Wise hit seven triples and tied Connor Steichen for a team-high 23 points.
No stats were reported for Tri-Point.
Streator 63, Manteno 30
The Panthers' youth was no match for the Bulldogs' experience in Tuesday's ICE meeting.
Carter Drazy led the Panthers with 6 points. Liam Bivona and Gavin Herbst each had 5 points.
Dwight 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
The Trojans busted their mini slump with an energetic effort against the Panthers Tuesday.
Brandon Ceylor led Dwight with 17 points. Isaac Telford had 15 points and Abe Rieke and Wyatt Thompson each had 8 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 71, Bloom 15
The Kays improved to 3-1 on the year with their second blowout win in as many days.
All nine Kankakee players scored, led by Nikkel Johnson's 13 points. Amari Stevenson had 12 points and Avery Jackson tallied 11 points.
Tri-Point 53, Grace Christian 19
The Chargers have continued their picked-up pace as of late with another resounding RVC victory Tuesday.
Kyra Cathcart outscored the Crusaders herself with 20 points. Melina Schuette added 19 points herself.
Meredith Sanford led the Crusaders with 8 points and Natalie Dalton scored 6 points.
Iroquois West 46, Central 32
Iroquois West shared the wealth between its top three scorers to run away with Tuesday's SVC tilt.
Ashton Miller and McKinley Tilstra each had 12 points to lead the Raiders. Shelby Johnson added 11 points.
Natalie Prairie had 14 points to lead Central and Kamryn Grice added 9 points.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Lincoln-Way East 113, Bradley-Bourbonnais 70
The Boilers held tough with Lincoln-Way East but ultimately fell to 2-3 on the season.
Isaiah Swilley set a new school record for six dives with 265 points to break the previous record set last season (263 points). Jake Lehman notched wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. Ethan Smith added a victory in the 100-yard butterfly And Zach Scheiwiller grabbed the Boilermakers’ only other individual win in the 100-yard backstroke.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Stagg 1
The Boilermakers were nearly perfect Tuesday in their SWSC meeting with the Chargers.
Mary Henderson, Gretchen Gray, Des Moore, Gracie Lotz, Anna Hammes, Bri Winn, Hanna Thompson, Vivian Myrick and Laura Tejero all earned singles victories and the Boilers also won all five doubles matches.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KCC 77, Illinois Central College 74
KCC outscored Illinois Central College by four points in the second half to pull of its comeback.
A'Kieon Gill led the Cavaliers with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Chad Hinds had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Christian Roberts added 17 points.
Tuesday's game also featured a sibling rivalry between twin brothers from Kankakee, as 2018 Kankakee graduates Darion (KCC) and Jaquan (ICC) squared off Darion had 5 points in the victor while Jaquan scored a team-high 20 points for ICC.
