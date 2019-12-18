BOYS BASKETBALL
BBCHS 65, Bremen 58
The Boilers rode an impressive, 28-point outing from Gabe Renchen to a nice win vs. Bremen.
Renchen did an excellent job getting to the free-throw line in the victory, making 11 of his 16 attempts at the stripe. Jason Hartsfield pitched in with 10 points for the Boilers in the win.Seneca 53, Dwight 47
The Trojans’ fortune waned down the final stretch in a loss on the road to Seneca.
Though they led after one quarter and trailed by just one point after both the second and third frames, the Irish finally pulled away for good in the final quarter.Abe Rieke led the Trojans with 10 points in the loss.
Ridgeview 51, Gardner-South Wimington 40
The Panthers’ season standing evened out at 5-5 after a loss to Ridgeview.
Chris Bexson had 20 points, three rebounds and five steals in the loss. Caydan Landry added eight points, and Connor Steichen had seven points.Reed-Custer 56, Beecher 50
The Comets pulled out to a narrow lead just before halftime, then fended off the Bobcats during the second half en route to a victory at home in Braidwood.
Jacob Heisner and Blake Foster scored 14 points each for Reed-Custer, with Heisner also hauling in 12 rebounds to make it a double-double. Gage Stamm also reached double-figures in both categories with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win.Morris 71, Coal City 62
The Coalers had four scorers reach double-digits, including a 20 point performance from Austin Pullara, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Morris in a loss.
Jack Bunton and Jarod Garrelts added 14 points apiece, and Cade Mueller scored 11, but it was Morris’ Jack Walker who made the biggest difference with a game-high 30 points.Wilmington 67, Grant Park 59
Ben Krietz led all scorers with 20 points to go with 11 rebounds as the tip of the spear in the Wildcats’ win over the Dragons at the Wilmington Classic.
Tysen Meents and Trey Shaw added 13 points each for the Wildcats in the victory, and Tyler Willis scored 12.Central 38, Westmont 35 (2 OT)
Two extra frames weren’t enough for either squad to break 40 points in a defensive showdown between the Comets and Westmont at the Wilmington Classic.
Kyle Peters delivered the game winner for Central with just less than 10 seconds left in the second bonus period. Jacob Shoven led the Comets with 15 points in the win.La Salette 50, Iroquois West 24
La Salette made short work of the Raiders to secure fifth place at the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Jack McMillan and Ryan Tilstra scored five points each for Iroquois West in the one-sided loss.GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 56, Momence 30
Mae Graffeo led the way with 13 points for the Blue Devils as they dashed out to a 27-5 lead in the first quarter before cruising the rest of the way to victory.
Lauren Hamann also hit double-digit scoring for Peotone with 12 points in the victory. The Blue Devils are 11-2 overall this season.Cissna Park 43, Grant Park 39
The Timberwolves bounced back nicely from a rocky start to take down the Dragons at home in Cissna Park.
Mikayla Knake was excellent in the Wolves’ victory with a team-high 23 points, and Kenadee Edelman added 13 points.
Hadleigh Loitz was the Dragons’ top scorer in the loss with a game-high of 26 points.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 22 Kankakee Community College 70, Morton College 57
The Cavaliers continue to roll through their early-season schedule, picking up a nice win against a district opponent in Morton College at KCC.
Myheaven Parker led the Cavs with 15 points as they improved to 11-1 overall on the season.MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 6 Olivet Nazarene University 73, Vanguard University 55
The Tigers improved to 14-1 on the season with a comfortable win at the Bill Reynolds Classic in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Nic Reed led Olivet with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. His 11 boards moved him into fourth place all-time at Olivet with 979 in his career.
CJ Smith added 16 points in the win. Dane Schlafley scored 14, and Kensen Vaughan put up 10.
