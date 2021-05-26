SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Lincoln-Way West 2
The Boilermakers scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away late for an impressive SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Maddy McIntyre finished red-hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Kennedy Pepin drove in two runs on a single and a double and Libby Spaulding picked up the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in a complete game effort.
Beecher 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 3
The Bobcats scored four runs in the sixth to help steal the game late and tame Goliath. Ashlyn Rapacz drove in two runs on two singles meanwhile Alyssa Oldenburg added a double. Kamryn Koontz and Abby Sippel collected two hits each. Abby Shepard picked up the win on the mound in relief action, allowing zero runs on two hits in three innings of work.
Lisle 3, Reed-Custer 2
Some defensive struggles cost the Comets in a one-run loss to Lisle. Halie LaGrange pitched five innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. Mya Beard and Grace Cavanaugh both hit solo homers in the first inning.
Peotone 2, Wilmington 0
Taylor Thweatt drove in both of the Blue Devils runs on two singles to lead Peotone at the plate. Grace Vowell barreled up two singles meanwhile Emma Herder picked up the win, allowing zero runs on six hits in five innings of work.
Leah Talley and Jessica Castle tallied two hits each to lead the Wildcats. Grace Burkey chipped in a single.
Grant Park 10, Illinois Lutheran 8
Despite a late comeback attempt by Illinois Lutheran the Dragons were able to hold on at the very end. Brooke Veldhuizen went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead Grant Park with a team-high four RBIs. Micaelyn Benson drove in three runs on three hits including a triple. Molly Markland tossed a complete game, allowing eight earned on 12 hits while striking out seven in seven innings of work.
St. Anne 10, Donovan 9
The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off the Wildcats. Sophia Torres went 3-for-5 with a double and a triple to lead St. Anne at the plate. Erica Sirois and Hayliegh Easter both collected two hits each.
Paiton Lareau drove in a team-high four RBIs off three hits including a homer to lead Donovan at the plate. Tessa Heinkel, Makayla Dietrich, Hannah Karr and Sophie O'Brien all notched three hits each.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Momence 3
Sadie Singelton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Redskins at the plate. Kaitlyn Piekarczyk and Aubrey Ogibovic added a double each.
Central 13, Watseka 3 (5 innings)
Kaylee Ketcherside totaled a third of the Comets' hits, going 3-for-4 with two homers for a team-high seven RBIs. Alana Gray added a double and Ella White grabbed the victory on the mound, allowing three earned on nine hits while striking out 12 in a complete game effort.
The Warriors notched two solo homers by Brianna Denualt and Sydney McTaggart. Allie Hoy chipped in two singles meanwhile Claire Curry went a perfect 2-for-2 with an RBI.
BASEBALL
Grant Park 16, Illinois Lutheran 0 (6 innings)
The Dragons made quick work of Illinois Lutheran on Tuesday evening. Cody Radzik grabbed the win on the bump, allowing zero runs on one hit while striking out six in five innings of action. Sawyer Loitz and Clayton McKinstry both went yard to lead Grant Park at the plate. Loitz and Keaton Lacer led the Dragons with a team-high three hits each.
Milford 6, Salt Fork 3
The Bearcats capitalized on three Saltfork errors to win by three runs. Aaron Banning went 2-for-2 with two singles and two runs scored to lead Milford at the plate. Sawyer Laffoon chipped in two hits and a drawn walk. Nick Warren snagged the win on the bump, allowing three earned runs on four hits in six innings of work.
Wilmington 12, Peotone 2 (6 innings)
The Wildcats added five runs in the sixth to end things early against the Blue Devils. Justin Walinski went a perfect 4-for-4 including a homer with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead Wilmington at the plate. Tim Mills added three hits in three plate appearances and Kaden Humphries grabbed the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings of action.
Matt Derkacy smacked a double and totaled a run scored to lead Peotone at the plate. Tyler Hendricker chipped in a single and an RBI.
Reed-Custer 6, Lisle 2
The Comets wrapped up Illino Central Eight Conference play with a four-run victory over Lisle. Jack Stelanno struck out 13 and scattered five hits in six and one-third innings of action to earn the win on the mound. Corey Burch and Connor Esparza led the bats with a pair of hits each. Jake McPherson chipped in a homer.
Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Grace Christian 3
The Panthers improved to 13-7 overall this season. Caydan Landry picked up the win, allowing one earned on four hits in three innings of work. Cale Halpin went yard and totaled two runs scored with an RBI to lead GSW at the plate. Brandon States added four hits and three RBIs in five plate appearances.
Caleb Dandurand went 3-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Crusaders with the sticks. Miles Schaafsma chipped in a single for an RBI.
Iroquois West 16, Dwight 11
The Raiders poured five runs in the fifth inning to help themselves pull away late over the Trojans. Jack Pree drove in a team-high five RBIs on three hits including a double and a triple to lead Iroquois West at the plate. Nolan Tammen totaled two RBIs and three runs scored on four hits. Auston Miller grabbed the win in relief action, allowing two runs on zero hits in two innings of work.
Carson Crouch ripped two singles and totaled two runs scored to lead the Trojans at the plate. Camden Beier added two RBIs and a run scored on two hits.
Donovan 18, St. Anne 3
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Eric Savoie and James Page collected one hit each with an RBI to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Cortez Baines, Francisco Cintora and Ryan Sirois each scored a run.
Streator 6, Coal City 2
Coal City totaled four hits against a strong Streator pitching staff. Riley Ponio went 1-for-2 with a solo homerun to lead the Coalers with the sticks. Brady Best and Ashton Harvey added one hit each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 4, Reed-Custer 2
The Wildcats scored two goals in both halves to secure the win over the Comets. Abbie Rampa led the way with two scores and an assist. Alexa Clark and Rachel Wandless also scored. Emily Dooley led behind the net with a team-high four saves.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Herscher 4, Streator 2
The Tigers overcame a 2-1 deficit at halftime to win by two goals. Elise Kukuck totaled a score and an assist to lead Herscher's offensive attack. Katelyn Borschnack tallied a score off an assist by Aniya Cassarrubias and Ally Myer scored off a penalty kick. Rourke Zigrossi notched nine saves behind the net.
Lisle 8, Coal City 0
Coal City's goalkeeper Melody Hamerla notched 15 saves as the Coalers dropped to 2-11 overall.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
Danae Williams totaled a team-high 11 saves behind the net to lead the Boilermakers on the evening. Kaitlyn Randle notched eight saves before leaving late in the first half with an injury.
Peotone 1, Manteno 0
The Blue Devils grabbed a shutout victory over the Panthers thanks to a score by Danielle Piper.
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
BOYS TENNIS
Coal City 5, Kankakee 0
The Coalers got straight-set victories in singles play from Tyler Johnson and Tyler Jackson. Luke Van Duyne and Cristofono Ferrara, Van Duyne and Eli Rivera, and Mason Zolecki and Colin Hart all won their doubles matches in straight-sets as well.
No Kays managed to secure a singles or doubles play victory.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Reed-Custer 51, Manteno 50
The Panthers were led by Gabe Cavalloro who secured first-place in both the long jump and high jump. Ethan Godsey won the triple jump and Damian Alsup dominated discus to secure first-place.
The Comets notched seven individual victories on the evening. Evan Pickard grabbed a pair of wins in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Mendi Aliu secured first-place in both the 800-meter distance race as well as the 300 hurdles. Drew Anderson won the 400-meter dash and Tyler Wiyninger took the 1600-meter distance race. Brenden Williams chipped in a victory in shot put.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Manteno 60, Reed-Custer 29
The Comets were led by Haley Buchanan who swept in discus and shotput. Zoe Hassett picked up a pair of victories in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Haylee Keymon took first in the 300 low hurdles.
Maddie Willis led the Panthers with wins in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter distance races. Xoei Coffman took first in the long jump and Kara Bischopink secured first in the 400-meter dash. Kylie Saathoff chipped in a victory in the 800-meter distance race.
