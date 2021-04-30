SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Peotone 1 (5 innings)
After Wednesday's heavy rains forced Thursday's game south from Peotone to Bourbonnais, the Boilermakers took advantage of an extra home game with a four-run first inning, sparked by a two-run homer from Natalie Johnson, and did more damage with a five-spot in the fourth for an early victory Thursday.
That was more than enough run support for senior pitcher Kennedi Pepin, who surrendered an unearned just two hits and a walk while striking out six in the five-inning complete game.
Despite the lack of a 2020 season due to COVID-19, Pepin still has experience at the varsity level dating back to the postseason of her freshman year in 2018, something Boilers coach Haylee Beck sees paying dividends this season.
"Pepin's someone who has been around for a while ... she's had so much experience at this level that even on days where she doesn't have her best stuff she still finds a way to compete," Beck said. "She has a competitive fire that not many women have."
It was the team's fourth victory at their renovated home field in Bourbonnais, a place Beck said her squad has really come to enjoy and find take a sense of pride in.
"We love it, it's just a place of pride for our girls now," Beck said. "At our first home game there was a [Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League] going on behind us and to see a bunch of 8, 9-year-old girls come up into the stands and get that excited about their future home, that was awesome to see."
Grace Vowell and Emma Herder each collected hits for the Blue Devils.
Momence 10, Central 3
A three-run first for Momence set the stage for Thursday's Sangamon Valley Conference win. Aubrey Ogibovic doubled, scored twice and earned her first pitching win of the year. Sadie Singleton and Emilie Lindgren were each 3-for-5 and Singleton added a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs. Kaitlyn Piekarczyk had three hits and scored three times.
Shayna Lehmkuhl singled twice and drove in a pair for the Comets. Alana Pourroy had an RBI single. Kaylee Ketcherside scored twice and Emma Skeen singled and scored.
Milford 10, Donovan 0 (5 innings)
After a scoreless first, the Bearcats crossed the plate at least once in each of the next four innings for an abbreviated victory. Emmaleah Marshino was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Abby Storm also had two hits, three RBIs and a run. Jordin Lucht, Hunter Mowrey and Abbey Tovey all had two hits and at least one run and RBI apiece. Julia Bushnell pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.
Kayden Stahlschmidt had a pair of hits for Donovan and Dayla Catillo also had a hit.
Grant Park 6, St. Anne 5
The Dragons celebrated a walk-off win on a two-run single by Miranda Keller. Brooke Veldhuizen added three hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI. Delaney Malkowski tripled and scored and Molly Markland had an RBI double.
Emily Wilkinson had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who also got a two-run single from Emma Tolly. Sophia Torres struck out seven in seven innings of the circle and added a double at the dish.
BASEBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Peotone 2
T Sykes went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored to finish as the Boilermakers’ top hitter on the evening. Trevor Walters recorded two runs scored, a hit and an RBI. Brock Spaulding went 4.1 innings, giving up two earned on seven hits with three strikeouts to notch the win on the bump.
Brock Krska went 2-for-4 and an RBI to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Mason Kibelkis chipped in an RBI and a run scored. Tyler Hendricker added a double.
St. Francis 13, Bishop McNamara 7
The Irish fought hard, but fell a tad short to fall to 2-3 on the season. Nolan Czako, Caden Martin, Jack Baud and RJ Dolton all managed multiple hits with two each. Baud took his first loss on the mound in four innings of action.
Manteno 10, Beecher 2
The Panthers put up a five-run first inning to help push themselves past the Bobcats. Cole Jackson notched three hits with three runs scored. Nolan Aicher added two hits and an RBI. Ethan Pequette got the win in three innings of action on the mound, giving up zero runs on zero hits with eight strikeouts.
Jacob Graniczny totaled two of Beecher’s five hits on the evening to lead the Bobcats. Duane Doss, Davis Arroyo and Cameron Paulmeier also chipped in one hit each.
Grace Christian 10, St. Anne 1
Evan Marshall smacked two hits for three RBIs to lead the Crusader’s offensive explosion. Haiden Pate and Braden Dandurand each added one hit and two runs scored. Dandurand also threw 5.1 innings where he gave up zero earned on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Devon Lamie went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead Grace Chirstian. Anthony Blake went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Francicso Cintora and Eric Savoie each added doubles.
Cissna Park 6, Dwight 3
Ryan King went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Timberwolves snag a three-run victory. Bryce Sluis added two hits and one run scored meanwhile Gavin Spitz chipped in a team-high two steals. Sluis also picked up the win in four innings of action on the mound.
Caden Schroeder, Ryan Turner and Dawson Sulaica totaled all of the Trojans' hits on the evening with one each. Jack Denker chipped in Dwight’s only RBI.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Watseka 1
Braiden Walwer totaled half the Warriors offense with two hits. Brayden Haines and Justin McGahan also recorded one hit each.
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Woodland 3
The Panthers improved to 4-1 on the season with a comeback victory over Woodland. Blake Huston and Aiddan Daugherty totaled a team-high three hits each. Cayden Landry chipped in three RBIs, a stolen base, one hit and a run scored. Bryce Handzus tossed a complete game with eight strikeouts to record the win on the bump.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Bolingbrook 1
Tess Wallace's two girls outscored the Raiders alone as the Boilermakers celebrated a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory Thursday. Veronica Davila had a goal and an assist and Hailey Brooks tallied a helper. Kaitlyn Randle had three saves.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Herscher 49, Manteno 37
The Tigers got first-place individual finishes from Dalton Woods (100 M, 200 M dashes), Drew Rogers (400 M run), Thomas Morgan (800 M run) and Ben Morgan (high jump) while the 4X800 M relay team of Rogers, Ben and Thomas Morgan and Augie Azzarelli also was victorious.
The Panthers celebrated first-place finishes from Kevin Arseneau (1600 M run), Damian Alsup (shot put and discus) and Ethan Godsey (long jump).
Lisle 74, Coal City 72
The Coalers fell by a paper-thin margin Thursday. Asa Cooper won a trio of events (100 M dash, long jump, triple jump). Nick Sullivan won the 400 M run, Gavin Chernesky won the 1600 M run, Colten Sztapka won the 110 M hurdles and high, Christian Micethich won the 300 M hurdles and Logan Miller won the discus. The 4x400 M relay team of Sullivan, Micetich, Lucas Crater and Nick Cook won as well.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Herscher 63, Manteno 32
The Tigers girls completed the Illinois Central Eight sweep with first-place wins from Emily Allen (100 M, 200 M dashes), Jillian Cotter (400 M run), Katelyn Borschnack (800 M run), Natalie Rink (1600 M, 3200 M run), Kennedy Residori (discus) and Mary Grace Brinkman (long jump). The 4x100 M relay team of Brinkman, Cotter, Allen and Marrisa Contreras also won.
Manteno got victories from Alicia Cage (100 M hurdles, high jump) and Sara Schmidt (shot put). The 4x800 M relay team of Maddie and Olivia Willis, Allison Tamblyn and Kylie Saathoff took first-place as well.
Lisle 52, Coal City 37
Mia Rodriguez dominated in the field for the Coalers, winning both the shot put and discus. Ava Templet won the 100 M dash, Adaline Dowling won the 1600 M run and Angela O'Connor won the 100 M hurdles.
