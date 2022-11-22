BOYS BASKETBALL
Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tip-off
Beecher 55, Manteno 37
Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Zackary Johnson recorded 12 points and four rebounds. Orlin Nesbitt had eight points and two steals.
Jeremiah Renchen scored nine points to help pace a balanced offensive attack by the Panthers. Kyle McCullough and Porter Chandler each had six points. Trey Malone scored four points.
Peotone 49, Immaculate Conception 46 (OT)
Miles Helfin scored a team-high 18 points to help pace the Blue Devils to an overtime victory. Brandon Weiss added 11 points, and Lucas Gesswein had 10 points. Wil Graffeo and James Kuypers each had five points.
Coal City 50, G-SW 48
No individual stats were available for the Coalers.
Cale Halpin had 22 points and three rebounds to help pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Gabe McHugh tallied eight points and 10 rebounds.
Dwight Route 17 Classic Tournament
Momence 54, Grant Park 43
James Stevenson Jr. scored a game-high 24 points to help lead Momence. Kud’de Bertram finished with 19 points. Ty Autman had six points.
Blake Brown poured in a team-high 22 points to help pace the Dragons. John Kveck added 11 points, and Tyler Hudson chipped in six points.
Dwight 65, Earlville 53
Wyatt Thompson erupted for 34 points to help lead the Trojans. Conner Telford added 10 points. Dawson Carr had nine points, which was one more point than teammate Luke Gallet.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament
Hoopeston 61, Iroquois West 58 (OT)
Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Raiders in an overtime defeat to Hoopeston. Sam McMillan added 14 points and five assists. Tyler Read scored 12 points, which was three more points than teammate Kyler Meents.
Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament
Herscher 53, St. Anne 45
Blake Ritsema scored 25 points with five made 3-pointers to help lead the Tigers. Brock Wenzelman finished with 15 points. Cayden Fowler had eight points.
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
Regular Season
Trinity 59, Illinois Lutheran 34
Trinity improved to 2-0 on the season. Luke Green led the Eagles with a team-high 33 points.
Central 64, Cissna Park 39
Matthew Luhrsen led the Comets with 22 points. Luke Shoven and Peyton Chandler had nine points apiece. Amarion Paxton chipped in eight points.
No individual stats were available for the Timberwolves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic
Peotone 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23
Peotone improved to 4-0 on the season. Marissa Velasco and Jenna Hunter each contributed 16 points to lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis totaled nine points, which was one more point than teammate Madi Schroeder.
Nia Lawrence led the Boilermakers with a team-high seven points. Ellie Haggard had six points.
Andrew 48, Beecher 19
Kendall Kasput led the Bobcats with five points. Sydney Bonham and Ava Pattenaude each had four points.
Regular Season
Reed-Custer 41, Gardner-South Wilmington 27
Reed-Custer outscored G-SW 30-10 in the second half to help pick up the nonconference victory. Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Laci Newbrough added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Caelan Cole had 11 points and two rebounds.
Addi Fair led the Panthers with 13 points. Chloe Wells finished with six points.
Cissna Park 70, Central 25
Mikayla Knake totaled 27 points and six steals to help lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht added 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist. Brooklyn Stadeli had five points and five rebounds.
Katherine Winkel and Anna Winkel each led the Comets with seven points apiece. Emma Skeen chipped in four points.
Ridgeview 44, Iroquois West 32
Iroquois West dropped to 1-3 overall with the 12-point loss to Ridgeview. Ilyana Nambo led the Raiders with 13 points. Adelynn Scharp had eight points, and Shea Small tallied six points.
Lexington 53, Tri-Point 43
Kyra Cathcart totaled 12 points to help pace the Chargers. Millie Ruiz added nine points, and Lainey Bertrand contributed seven points. Adriana Hummel tallied 11 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Lake Central 8, Kankakee Irish 1
Scotty Workman Jr. scored a power-play goal off an assist by Jaxon Ruder and Ethan Rose to pace the Irish. Theo Nystrom grabbed 24 saves, which was 17 more saves than teammate Zach Klopp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.