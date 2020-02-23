SWIMMING
Lincoln-Way East 253, Andrew 223, Lincoln-Way Central 215, Bradley-Bourbonnais 154, Homewood-Flossmoor 150, Lincoln-Way West 139, Tinley Park 92, Kankakee 55, Oak Forest 50, Thornton 32, TF South 22, Bremen 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais wrapped its season with a fourth place finish at the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional, while Kankakee took eighth as the 2019-20 swimming season came to a close.
The Boilers broke three school records at the event. The 200 yard medley relay team of Zachary Scheiwiller, Jake Lehman, Grey Corbus and Ben McDorman finished at 1:41.54 to narrowly defeat the previous record time of 1:41.79 set in 1998.
McDorman also broke his own record in the 100 freestyle by finishing in 48.03 seconds and earning an automatic qualifying bid for the state finals.
Finally, McDorman, Corbus, Scheiwiller and Lehman broke another school relay record, this time in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing in 1:28.77 to break the previous record of 1:29.62 set back in 1993.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Families of Faith 72, Trinity 66
Trinity lost just its third game of the season on an unfortunate stage Saturday, falling to Familes of Faith in the ACSI Tournament championship.
Ben Green and Ethyn Graham scored 18 points each for the Eagles in the loss, while Max McCleary added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Trinity is 31-3 overall this season.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Rantoul 57
Led by senior guard Gabe Renchen, the Boilers put together a strong fourth quarter to seize a come-from-behind win at home over Rantoul.
Renchen scored eight of his team-high 15 points in the final frame as B-B rallied back from a 46-42 deficit to start the final frame.
Owen Freeman added 14 points in the win and T Sykes scored 11 as the Boilers improved to 16-13 overall with two games remaining on their regular season slate.
