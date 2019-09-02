CROSS COUNTRY
Southland Invitational
Bradley-Bourbonnais' boys opened their season with a commanding victory, outscoring second-place Marian Catholic by a whopping 19-78 margin.
Jacob Fritz won the race with a time of 17:01, and teammates Boston Brooks (17:12) and Grayson Gonski (17:19) rounded out the top three. Matt Anderson (18:10) took seventh, and fellow Boilers Brendan Delcanton (18:13), Grant Fouts (18:15) and Cal Mulder (18:17) took spots 9-11.
Peotone's Joey Uthe took sixth place with a time of 18:01.
On the girls side, the Boilers took a clean sweep of the individual races, as Alaina Bahr and her 20:03 earned first place, and the Boilers took fifth place as a team. Bahr was joined in the top 20 by Leslie Lovell, who took 13th with a time of 22:41.
The Blue Devils took sixth place and were led by Grace Battiato's seventh-place finish (21:26) and an 18th-place finish from Amelia Kuypers (23:03).
VOLLEYBALL
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Kankakee finished third in the tournament with a 3-2 record. The Kays saw two players, Aariasha Dabney and Hailey Lamie, take all-tournament honors.
Milford didn't finish far behind in fourth place after going 3-1-1. The Bearcats also had a pair of all-tournament honorees in Kaylee Warren and Caley Mowrey.
Watseka went 2-2-1 for sixth place. The Warriors' Raegann Kochel was named to the all-tournament team. Cissna Park finished eighth after going 2-3. Audrey Kaeb earned all-tournament honors. Central took a 2-3 record to a 10th-place finish.
Chicago Christian Tournament (Herscher)
The Tigers continued their excellent start to the season by advancing to the tournament championship by winning their first four matches before falling in three sets to De La Salle.
Maddy Offerman and Olivia Ruder earned all-tournament honors. Offerman had 31 kills and eight blocks in the tournament, and Ruder notched 30 digs and 17 aces.
BOYS SOCCER
Fisher 3, St. Anne 1
Raul Guerrero scored the Cardinals' lone goal.
Iroquois West 9, Westville 0
Diego Camarena found the back of the net four times and added an assist in yet another Raiders' blowout win. Angel Barajas had a hat trick. Zach Gerling and Lucas Alvarez also scored. Conner Price had an assist, and Ulises Aguilera had three saves.
Boiler Invitational
Champaign Central 3, Peotone 1
German Lopez scored on an assist from Bart Budz for the Blue Devils' lone goal. Nick Scroppo had seven saves.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Thornton 2
Bradley-Bourbonnais won on penalty kicks. No other stats were provided for this game.
Somonauk Tournament
Plano 5, Reed-Custer 1
Hunter O'Connor found the back of the net for the Comets on an assist from Josh Sprinkles.
Somonauk 3, Reed-Custer 0
Stephen Condreay recorded 10 saves for the Comets.
GIRLS TENNIS
Olivet Nazarene University Quad
Bradley-Bourbonnais left Olivet with a 3-0 record Saturday to move to 5-0 on the season.
Izzy Fritz went 3-0 on the day, as did Mary Henderson and Paulyn Bernadit. Harley Ondo and Sydney Goering each went 2-1. Mia Schwada went 0-1, and Alex Smith went 0-1.
In doubles action, the Boilers got victories from Goering and Danae Williams, Schwada and Emma Hill, Ondo and Schwada (twice), Williams and Maria Sosa (twice), Bernadit and Goering and Hill and Marissa Minyard.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Hampton Inn Volleyball Classic
Olivet Nazarene University went 0-2 on the day, falling in straight sets to Indiana Wesleyan University and The Master's University.
Kassidy Heeringa tallied 15 total kills. Kayleigh Kastelin had a total of 24 assists and 18 digs. Janelle Skinner had 18 assists and six digs. Kaitlyn McMahan had 22 digs.
Katarina Nikolic had a team-high eight kills in the team's matchup against The Master's and earned all-tournament honors.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Culver's Edgewood Fall Classic
The Tigers finished second as a team, thanks in large part to Caleb Poindexter and Kyle Spence, who both shot 152 during the two-day tournament in Janesville, Wis., to tie for 19th.
Jake Butterfield shot a 155 to take 37th place. Mitch Peterson finished 62nd with a 160, and Conor Butts shot a 165 to finish 85th.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Battle on the Border
The Tigers impressed with a fourth-place finish at their weekend tournament in Bristol, Wis.
Margaux Catafort-Silva shot a 160 to finish ninth. Makenzie Fisk and her 162 were right behind in 12th. Kiana Krahulik and Grace Miller each shot a 166 to tie for 20th, and Jacqueline Donahue finished 24th with a 168.
