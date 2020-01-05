BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Comer 64
Jason Hartsfield hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to turn a late one-point deficit into a one-point home win for the Boilers.
Gabe Renchen led the Boilers with 22 points, and Mark Robinson was in double-figures with 16 points. Hartsfield added nine points.Grant Park 53, Wilmington 36
The Dragons returned from their midweek trip to Indianapolis and played excellent defense against the up-and-coming Wildcats on Saturday.
Clayton McKinstry had a game-high 20 points to lead the Dragons. Andrew Fulk was right behind him with 18 points. Trey Shaw led Wilmington with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.Milford 45, Watseka 33
The Bearcats also came back from that same trip to Indianapolis and were equally as impressive in their own nonconference victory.
Tanner Sobkoviak had 10 points to lead Milford. Trey Totheroh had nine points, and Trace Fleming added eight points.
Connery Curry’s game-high 13 points led Watseka. Jordan Schroeder had six points.Winnebago 86, Reed-Custer 33
A 23-4 first quarter deficit was enough to do the Comets in Saturday.Gage Stamm led the Comets with eight points, two rebounds, two steals and a block. Ethan Martis added seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Normal West 55, BBCHS 39
The Boilers trailed by just two possessions at halftime before being outscored 31-19 in the second half.
Gaetanna Davis had 11 of her team-high 17 points in the first quarter. Evey Evans had nine points, and Emma Russell scored eight points.Wilmington 33, Grant Park 22
The Wildcats got the best of their nonconference foes by double digits Saturday.
Delaney Panozzo had eight points in the loss for the Dragons, and Hadleigh Loitz and Micaelyn Benson each added six points.No stats were available for Wilmington.
Watseka 44, Milford 36
The Warriors faced a deficit as large as 14 points in the second half after a sluggish offensive start before holding the Bearcats to 11 points in the half to earn a comeback win.
Natalie Schroeder went wild in the fourth quarter, hitting four of her six 3-pointers on the night, finishing with a game-high 21 points for the Warriors. Kinzie Parsons and Allie Hoy each added seven points.
Jakki Mowrey was one of four Bearcats to score, leading the team with 18 points. Kaylee Warren scored nine points.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Cissna Park 32
The Timberwolves rallied late after trailing by five points in the fourth quarter but came up a point short in their comeback bid.
Mikayla Knake had 19 points, two rebounds and a steal to lead Cissna Park. Kenadee Edelman was the only other Timberwolves player with more than one field goal, finishing with four points and two rebounds.Trinity 48, Illinois Impact 16
The Eagles won in the Galesburg Tournament in dominant fashion with a 30-plus point win Saturday.
Tournament MVP Veronica Harwood had 10 points, five rebounds and a block. Fellow all-tournament selection Reilly Dersien was the leading scorer with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. Sarah Haller added nine points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
WRESTLING
Coal City 51, Nazareth 22
The Coalers continued their dominant streak to begin the season, improving to 26-5 with another win against a much larger opponent.
Mataeo Blessing (113 pounds), Derek Carlson (120) and Daniel Jezik (195) won by decision. Joey Breneman (152 pounds) and Ashton Harvey (182) won by tech falls.
