BOYS GOLF
Bolingbrook 177, Bradley-Bourbonnais 183
The Boilermakers had some of their best consistency of the season at the top of their scorecard but were on the wrong side of a narrow final score in SouthWest Suburban Confefence action in Bolingbrook Wednesday.
Mark Robinson, Ben Chenoweth and Luke Tsilis put up a 45 each for a three-way tie atop the Boilers' card. Thomas Offill's 48 was a stroke ahead of teammate Jacob Walter.
Milford 198, Salt Fork 223 (Tuesday)
The Bearcats left little to doubt in Danville Tuesday, where they upended Salt Fork by nearly 30 strokes. Luke McCabe was medalist with a 43 and teammate CJ VanHoveln was right behind him with a 45.
Two girls also golfed for the Bearcats Tuesday. Emmaleah Marshino took second with a 54, a shot ahead of Kristen Butler's 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!