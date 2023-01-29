BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Andrew 48

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 13-8 and 4-0 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference red division with a win over the Thunderbolts. Anthony Kemp led the Boilermakers with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brandon Harris and Brayden Long recorded 10 points each. Ethan Kohl chipped in nine points.

