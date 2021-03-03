BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Lincoln-Way Central 94, Bradley-Bourbonnais 92
The Boilermakers had a close one on their hands when they honored their seniors Tuesday, a close one the hosts found themselves slightly on the wrong end of.
Jake Lehman was in his usual form, winning the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. Ben McDorman was equally dominant and also won a pair of races in the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle.
Zach Scheiwiller won the 100-yard freestyle and Isaiah Swilley took his usual spot atop the diving segment. Andrew Geoffery joined Lehman, McDorman and Scheiwiller on the team's winning 200-yard freestyle relay team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 57, Rich Township 50
The Kays bounced back from their first Southland Athletic Conference loss of the year Monday with their second victory on the season over the Raptors.
Freshman Nikkel Johnson continued her stellar first high school season with her first career double-double, notching 20 points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Herscher 53, Manteno 42
The Tigers took a huge lead early and saw the Panthers quickly cut back to as close as eight points before settling for an 11-point win in one of the Illinois Central Eight Conference's most fun rivalries.
Joe Holohan led the Tigers with 20 points. Bascom Jackson hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Logan Lunsford added a dozen.
Wilmington 72, Peotone 52
The Wildcats improved to 7-2 when they put up 72 in ICE action against the Blue Devils Tuesday. Ben Kreitz was a monster in the middle with 32 points. Tysen Meents added 15 points and seven assists and Tadan Yakima had 12 points and 10 boards.
Mason Kibelkis had 21 points to lead the Blue Devils. Kade Hupe had 8 points and Ben Balmer added 7 points.
Reed-Custer 52, Coal City 29
The Comets outscored the Coalers 37-12 over the second and third quarters to erase an early seven-point deficit and turn it into an impressive ICE win.
Lucas Foote led the Comets with 17 points, four rebounds and an assist. Dylan Garrelts was an animal inside with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Eddie Gad went for 9 points and eight boards.
Cason Headley led the Coalers with 12 points. Carson Shepard added 10 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, St. Anne 50
The Wildcats remained perfect at 8-0 in the River Valley Conference after having to sweat one out against the Cardinals Tuesday.
Connor Steichen led the Wildcats with 22 points and three rebounds. Brandon States (14 points) and Caydan Landry (10 points) were each a rebound away from double-doubles with nine boards apiece.
Tri-Point 54, Illinois Lutheran 42
The Chargers picked themselves up a win in the RVC when they sent Lutheran back to Crete emptyhanded.
Bobby Mogged was unreal in the first half, where he scored 24 of his game-high 31 points. Connor Cardenas added 12 points.
Milford 52, Salt Fork 44
The Bearcats got their 10th win of the season Tuesday thanks in large part to their reliable senior play. Trace Fleming scored 14 points and Trey Totheroh added 13 more as Milford improved to 10-4 on the year.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Lincoln-Way West 1
The Boilermakers were nearly perfect Tuesday, winning every contest but one singles match. Mary Henderson, Gretchen Gray, Desiree Moore, Bri Wynne, Anna Hammes, Hanna Thompson, Kate Spittal, Gianna Randazzo and Laura Tejero were all victorious.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(20) KCC 71, Spoon River 63
The Cavaliers proved why they're considered one of junior college's best when they showed out Tuesday with plenty of ball movement.
Brandi Hudson was the leading scorer with 26 points and was one of four Cavaliers with five assists. Mae Graffeo and Madison Allen each scored 9 points. Emma Morts had 8 points, five assists and five steals.
