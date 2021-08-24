BOYS SOCCER
Minooka 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
The Boilermakers were shut out on offense in their opener Monday. Brayden McKuras totaled 14 saves in net to give the squad a fighting chance.
Grant Park 1, Beecher 0
The Dragons opened the boys soccer season with a shutout victory over the Bobcats. Ryan Heldt hit the match's lone goal to lead Grant Park.
Beecher fell to 0-1 on the season. Goalkeeper Cam Paulmeier totaled 10 saves behind the net.
Iroquois West 5, Bismarck-Henning 1
Mario Andrade and Santiago Andrade both hit the back of the net twice to lead the Raiders. Angel Andrade added another score while goalkeeper Tony Espinosa recorded four saves behind the net.
Hoopeston 7, Watseka 0
The Warriors fell behind 7-0 in the first half before getting shutout. No individual stats were available for Watseka.
Central 9, Momence 0
No individual stats were available for either Central or Momence as the Redskins won their second contest in as many days to open the season.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Cissna Park went 2-0 against both Fisher (20-25, 25-18, 25-22) and Grant Park (25-15, 25-16) on Tuesday evening. Morgan Sinn notched a team-high six aces while Emma Morrical tallied 20 kills combined between both matches. Mikayla Knake bumped out 44 assists.
Grant Park dropped both its matches against Fisher (23-25, 21-25) and Cissna Park (25-15, 25-16) on Tuesday evening. Paige Tavoletti finished as the Dragons top player in thier match against Fisher, tallying five service points. Grace Fick led with four service points in the second match against Cissna Park.
Donovan 2, Iroquois West 1
Donovan won in a third-set tiebreaker (25-21, 23-25, 25-21) to edge Iroquois West by a combined eight points. Kenzie Faupel and Payton Lareau both secured a team-high three kills each to lead Donovan's offensive attack. Kendahl Carlson led the Wildcats defense with six total blocks. Kylee Faupel added two aces.
The Raiders dropped to 0-2 on the season. Shea Small tallied seven aces and four kills. Made Scheurich notched three kills and an ace. Maggie Thorne recorded three digs and two aces.
Benton Central 2, Milford 1
The Bearcats' only victory came in the second set when they won 25-18. Caleb Mowrey led Milford in kills with 15. Emmaleah Marshino tallied 20 digs and John Lavicka added a team-best 23 assists.
Coal City 2, Plano 0
Coal City improved to 2-0 with a straight-set victory (25-16, 25-20) over Plano. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.
Trinity 2, Tri-Point 0
The Eagles got things done in close fashion, winning 25-22 and 25-17 to best the Chargers in straight-sets. Senior McKayla Levoy came up clutch with some big-time hits and blocks to help lead Trinity to the win.
BOYS GOLF
Fisher 225, Cissna Park 227, Christ Lutheran 258
Colson Carley notched medalist honors with a 44 to lead the Timberwolves in a close defeat. Luke Perry shot a 57, followed by teammates Brody Sluis (60) and Kahne Clauss (66).
Watseka 174, Milford 202, Oakwood 213, Westville 275
The Warriors were led by Hagen Hoy who secured medalist honors with a 41, three less strokes than teammates Jordan Schroeder and Brayden Ketchum. Austin Marcier carded a 45. Watseka improves to 12-3 overall this season.
Milford's best score came from Adin Portwood who shot the Bearcats only score under 50 with a 44. RJ Mann added a 52 while teammates Owen Halpin and Salym Estes each shot 53's.
Iroquois West 167, St. Anne 195, Momence 218
Damon Fowler grabbed medalist honors to lead the Raiders with a card of 39. Evan Izquierdo tallied a 41, two less strokes than teammate Kyler Meents. Ivan Munoz shot a 44.
No individual stats were available for St. Anne or Momence.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 216, Milford N/A
Allie Hoy secured medalist honors for Watseka with a 50. Jasmine Essington chipped in a 51 and Layla Holohan posted a 56. Caitlin Corzine rounded out Watseka's top golfers with a 59.
Anna Hagan shot a team-best 65 to lead Milford. Kirstyn Lucht added a 86.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.