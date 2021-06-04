BASEBALL
IHSA Class 4A Regionals
Joliet West 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 8
The Boilermakers faced an early 7-0 deficit before a six-run fifth inning made it a game before Zach Starr’s two-run homer in the seventh tightened the gap before their season ultimately ended with a 12-17 record.
Starr finished the day 2-for-4 with his homer and four RBIs. T Sykes doubled, singled and scored twice. Chase Longtin went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Ian Andrews had two hits and a run and Nick Rodriguez had an RBI double.
IHSA Class 2A Regionals
Manteno 15, Peotone 0 (4 innings)
The Panthers went scoreless in the first inning before continually stepping up their offensive onslaught before a seven-run fourth ended things early and sent the Panthers to Monday’s regional title game against Central at 4:30 p.m.
Eric Beck went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Bryce Vorwald homered, singled, drove in four and scored twice. Nolan Aicher and Alex Juranich each had two hits, two RBIs and three runs as the Panthers totaled nine extra-base hits. Edan Perez struck out six and allowed two hits in 2 ⅔ innings before Nolan Aicher threw 1 ⅓ no-hit innings.
Ryan Marsh and Matthew Derkacy had hits for the Blue Devils, whose season ended with a 4-18 record.
Hall 7, Herscher 0
The Tigers saw their streak of 10-straight regional championships come to an end at the hands of top-seeded Hall Thursday, ending Herscher’s season with a 10-23 record. Starting pitcher Brock Wenzelman allowed five earned runs on nine hits and three strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings.
Joliet Catholic 15, Beecher 0 (4 innings)
The Bobcats struggled offensively as they totaled just three hits in their season finale. Duane Doss went 2-for-2 with two singles and Michael Hurley smacked a double. Ryan LeBlanc took the loss on the mound.
Reed-Custer 13, Fieldcrest 3 (6 innings)
The Comets opened up postseason play with a double-digit victory in the regional semifinals. Jack Stellano dealt on the mound, allowing zero runs on one hit while striking out 10 in 3 and two-thirds innings relief action. He also led Reed-Custer at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a homer and a team-high six RBIs. Jake McPherson and Dylan Garrelts had a pair of hits each. Reed-Custer advanced to the regional championship game against Coal City at home on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Coal City 17, Pontiac 7 (6 innings)
Nolan Berger was locked in at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Coalers at the plate. Aydan Murphy barreled three hits including a solo homerun for an RBI and a run scored. Chase Wasielewski chipped in four singles in five plate appearances and Brady Best snagged the win on the bump, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in six innings of action. Coal City will now face Reed-Custer for the regional championship game on Monday at 4:30 p.m. on the road.
Chicago Christian 21, Watseka 4 (4 innings)
The Warriors couldn't overcome a 11-1 deficit after the first inning of action. Maddux Rigsby went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double to lead Watseka’s offense. Ty Berry added two hits and Conner Bell chipped in a single.
IHSA Class 1A Regionals
Milford 13, Grace Christian 3 (6 innings)
The Bearcas picked up a double-digit victory over the Crusaders to advance to the regional championship game on Monday at 4:30 p.m. against Armstrong-Pontiac. Owen Halpin went 3-for-3 with a double for a team-high five RBIs to lead Milford at the plate. Luke McCabe chipped in three singles and two runs scored. Nick Warren added two hits including a homer and Adin Portwood grabbed the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five in five innings of work.
Caleb Dandurand nearly totaled half of the Crusaders offense with a team-high two hits including a double. Sashko Roberton ripped a double for an RBI.
Gardner-South Wilmington 18, Lexington 8 (6 innings)
The Panthers improved to 14-9 on the season with a 10-run victory over Lexington in the regional semifinals thanks to a huge eight-run inning in the sixth. Brandon States ripped three hits including a triple for two RBIs to lead GSW at the plate. Blake Huston drove in four runs off two hits including a double for two runs scored. Bryce Handzus picked up the win on the rubber, allowing one unearned run on two hits in five innings of work. Gardner-South Wilmington advanced to the regional championship game on Monday at 4:30 p.m. where it will face-off against Illini Bluffs at home.
Salt Fork 13 at Iroquois West 7
The Raiders’ season got cut short in the regional semifinals after a six-run loss to Salt Fork. No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.
St. Thomas More 10, Donovan 3
The Wildcats’ season ended in the regional semifinals after a seven-run loss to St. Thomas More. No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Armstrong 6, Cissna Park 2
The Timberwolves season came to an end in the Regional Semifinals after they gave up the lead late. Mason Blanck went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead Cissna Park at the plate. Ian Rodgers contributed two singles and two stolen bases for an RBI.
Illini Bluffs 10, Dwight 0 (5 innings)
The Trojans’ season came to an end on Friday evening after they totaled just two hits. Carson Crouch went 1-for-3 with a triple while Andrew Kapper went 1-for-2 with a single.
SOFTBALL
IHSA Class 2A Regionals
Beecher 10, Peotone 0 (6 innings)
The Bobcats secured its seventh-straight regional championship with a shutout victory over the Blue Devils. Kylie Cook went 2-for-3 with a homerun for two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Beecher at the plate. Caelyn Thorpe finished red-hot at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Ashlyn Rapacz chipped in two hits for two runs scored. Abbey Shepard picked up the win in a complete game effort, allowing zero runs on four hits while striking out nine in six innings of work. Beecher advances to the sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at home against Catholic Academy at 4:30 p.m.
Peotone totaled four hits in its season finale. Madyson Kibelkis, Mackenzie Strough, Grace Vowell and Evelyn Gorecki barreled one single each.
Manteno 5, Aurora Central Catholic 0
The Panthers secured a regional championship with a shutout victory over Aurora Central Catholic. Karli Wenzel continued her hitting ways with a 3-for-4 performance to lead Manteno at the plate. Lily Bivona, Avery Osborn, Kayla Melia and Reygan Carlile recorded two hits each. Alyssa Dralle smacked a triple and picked up the win on the bump, allowing zero runs on four hits in seven innings of work. Manteno will host IC Catholic on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the sectional semifinals.
GIRLS SOCCER
IHSA Class 1A Sectionals
Herscher 6, Coal City 1
Herscher topped the Coalers by five goals to advance past the Sectional quarterfinals after they trailed 1-0 early on in the first half. Elise Kukuck and Katelyn Borschnack recorded two scores each to lead the Tiger’s offense. Jaylynn Miner and Reagan Muniz chipped in one goal each. Kukuck added a team-high two assists while Rourke Zigrossi secured five saves behind the net. Herscher will advance to the sectional semifinals where they will host St. Thomas Moore on Tuesday at a time that is still to be determined.
Audrey Cooper notched the Coalers only goal in their season finale. Goalkeeper Melody Hamerla tallied eight saves behind the net.
Lisle 7, Beecher 0
No individual stats were available for Beecher, whose season ended in the sectional quarterfinals at top-seeded Lisle.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Watseka Last Chance Relays
The Warriors finished in last out of four teams with a team score of 18 points, 22 points fewer than first-place finisher Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Tyler Durflinger led Watseka with two first-place finishes in shot put and discus meanwhile Jordan Schroeder snagged a victory in the triple jump.
WRESTLING
Coal City split its triangular meet with Seneca and Ottawa. The Coalers topped Ottawa 48-27 before losing to Seneca 42-27. Despite going 1-1 on Friday, Coal City still managed to total six wrestlers who went undefeated (2-0) on the evening. Jacob Piatak (120 pounds), Jack Poyner (145), Connor Huston (152), Zach Finch (160), Gabe Ludes (170) and Braiden Young (195) all swept their matches to lead the Coalers grappling attack.
