GIRLS BADMINTON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Andrew 3

Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Avery Nuesse, Maggie Soucie and Cara Fletcher each won their respective singles matches to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePoister/Spittal, Hubbs/Rylie Swinford, Myrick/Lovell and Nuesse/Fletcher added doubles victories.

