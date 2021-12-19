BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Bishop McNamara 58, Iroquois West 43
Bishop McNamara won its semifinal match over Iroquois West by double-digits to advance to the championship game against Milford at Watseka on Tuesday. Nolan Czako's 17 points led the Irish. Frank Fouts scored 13 points and Colton Provost had 12 points, which was two more points than Jaxson Provost.
Lucas Frank notched 14 points to lead the Raiders. Peyton Rhodes recorded 12 points and six assists. Sam McMillan had eight points.
Milford 45, Watseka 36
Milford secured a semifinal win over the hosting Warriors to advance tot he championship game against Bishop McNamara on Tuesday at Watseka at 7:30 p.m. Will Teig led the Bearcats with 13 points. Nick Warren had 12 points and Adin Portwood chipped in eight points.
Hunter Meyer scored 11 points to lead the Warriors. Braiden Walwer had eight points. Jobey Grant and Jordan Schroeder contributed six points each.
Peotone 48, LaSalette 43
Miles Heflin and Carson McGrath tallied 13 points each to lead the Blue Devils. Will Graffeo and Mason Kibelkis added nine points apiece.
Tri-Point 66, Donovan 44
Connor Cardenas dropped a game-high 34 points to lead the Chargers. Bobby Mogged chipped in 10 points.
Dalton Anderson and Blake Bard had 10 points each to lead the Wildcats. Weston Lareau and Jesse Shell tallied six points apiece.
Hoopeston 55, Cissna Park 49
Tyler Neukomm and Malaki Verkler totaled 15 points apiece to lead the Timberwolves. Gavin Savoree had 10 points.
Regular Season
Manteno 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42
Manteno outscored PBL 26-16 in the second half to complete the comeback victory. Nicky Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers. Manny Carrera added 11 points and Carter Drazy notched nine points, including the go-ahead 3-pointers with 30 seconds left in the final frame.
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Ridgeview 47
Bennet Grant's 20 points led the Panthers. Cale Halpin scored 17 points and Garrett Grant totaled 12 points and five rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 48, Donovan 28
Iroquois West improved to 9-5 on the season. Shea Small led the Raiders with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ilyana Nambo tallied 14 points and three steals. Destiny Thomas had six points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Herscher 51, Coal City 31
Herscher went on a 30-14 run for the entire second half to topple the Coalers. Macey Moore led the Tigers with 18 points, including three made 3-pointers. Mia Ruder notched eight points and Ella Gessner had seven points.
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
KSA Tournament (Florida)
Fremont (Neb.) 60, Kankakee 22
The Kays fell in their final contest of their three-day tournament in the southest. Avery Jackson led the Kays with seven points, four rebounds and three steals. Jakia Autman had four points, three boards and two steals. Nikkel Johnson and Taleah Turner each had three points.
WRESLTING
Coal City 57, Prairie Central 9
Coal City dominated the mat in its dual meet against Prairie Central. 11 Coaler wrestlers went 1-0 on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Johnny Housman (113), Brant Widlowski (120), Jacob Piatak (126), Mataeo Blessing (145), Jack Poyner (152), Zach Finch (160), Braiden Young (182), Drake Dearth (195), and Michael Gonzalez (285) all led the Coalers with individual victories.
BOXING
Chicago Heights Boxing & Fitness Season's Beatings
Four local boxers took place in Saturday night's boxing event in Chicago Heights. Jeremy Snejberg was defeated in welterweight novice action while Jesus Martinez (light heavyweight open) and Miguel Martinez (super lightweight novice) won by split decision and Julian Carmona (super heavyweight novice) won by unanimous decision.
