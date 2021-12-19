Weather Alert

...AMBER ALERT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SPRINGFIELD IL. AT THE REQUEST OF THE DOLTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, THE ILLINOIS STATE AMBER ALERT NOTIFICATION SYSTEM HAS BEEN ACTIVATED. CARLEIGH B. MACKEY WAS ABDUCTED FROM THE FOOD FOR LESS GAS STATION AT 1008 SIBLEY BOULEVARD IN DOLTON ILLINOIS, AT 8:19 PM THIS EVENING. CARLEIGH IS A BLACK 1 YEAR OLD FEMALE. SHE IS WEARING A LEOPARD PRINT LEOTARD AND PINK AND WHITE PAJAMAS. CARLEIGH WAS IN THE BACK SEAT WHEN AN UNIDENTIFIED BLACK MALE SUSPECT WAS OBSERVED DRIVING OFF IN THE VEHICLE, A WHITE 2015 BMW UTILITY VEHICLE WITH ILLINOIS LICENSE PLATE C R 3 0 3 1 8. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL 9 1 1. THIS CONCLUDES THIS AMBER ALERT ISSUED BY THE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE.