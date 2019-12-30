Daily Journal Staff Report
Editor’s Note: At the time of print, The Daily Journal was without final stats from all games of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament on Saturday. Those results will be in Tuesday’s sports section. The Daily Journal sincerely apologizes for the delay.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 53, Stanford Olympia 29
The Irish saved their best performance of the tournament for last with a blowout win in their State Farm finale in Bloomington.
Jaxson Provost led the Irish with 13 points. Andrew Arseneau was also in double-figures with 11 points, and Owen Jackson added eight points.Coal City 63, Hinckley-Big Rock 32; Streator 49, Coal City 36
The Coalers were a case of Jekyll and Hyde on Saturday, exploding offensively in their first contest before cooling off in their second contest of the Plano Holiday Classic.Austin Pullara had 18 points against H-BR and 23 total points on the day. Cade Mueller had 10 points in the first game and eight points against Streator. Jarod Garrelts scored a total of 15 points on the day.
G-SW 52, Wilmington 38
The Panthers got the best of the Wildcats when the two nonconference rivals met in the Marseilles Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Connor Steichen led the Panthers with 15 points and six rebounds. Chris Bexson was also in double-figures with 14 points, three boards and six steals. Caydan Landry and Dylan Hill each scored eight points.Tysen Meents and Ben Krietz each had 14 points for the Wildcats.
Dwight 56, Flanagan-Cornell 41
The Trojans bounced back from a double-digit loss Friday to leave Marseilles with a double-digit victory.
Lane Thompson led Dwight with 17 points, joined in double-figures by Brandon Ceylor and his 13 points. Isaac Telford, Tyler Masching and Bryson Connor had six points apiece.Salt Fork 45, Milford 40
The Bearcats left the Blue Devils Holiday Classic with a bitter taste in their mouths after a narrow loss Saturday at Bismarck-Henning.
Luke McCabe and his 12 points led Milford. Trey Totheroh scored nine points, and Trace Fleming had eight points.GIRLS BASKETBALL
Geneseo 68, Kankakee 55
The Kays dropped their second game of the weekend with a loss to cross-state Geneseo during the State Farm Classic in Bloomington.
Ambranette Storr was brilliant in defeat with 29 points. Avery Jackson added 13 points for the Kays.St. Thomas More 44, Bishop McNamara 34
The Irish took a four-point lead to the half before St. Thomas More almost doubled them up in the second half.
Claudia Dolliger scored 12 points to lead the Irish. Ty Hill and Amari Stevenson had six points each.Peotone 48, Watseka 36
The Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 27-17 in the second half to pull away from what was a one-possession game at halftime during the Blue Devil Classic in Peotone.
Mae Graffeo led Peotone with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Mallory Ashline had 13 points, seven boards and a steal. McKenna Evans added eight points, five assists and a steal.
Kennedy McTaggart led the Warriors with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kinzie Parsons had seven points and seven rebounds. Allie Hoy had six points.Cissna Park 42, Westville 39 (OT)
The Timberwolves overcame a five-point halftime deficit to force overtime, when they completed their comeback win during the Blue Devils Classic at Bismarck-Henning.
Kenadee Edelman had 13 points and an assist for Cissna Park. Alexis Seggebruch had 12 points, seven rebounds, an assist and three steals. Mikayla Knake had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high seven steals.Donovan 42, St. Anne 28
The Wildcats built a double-digit first-half lead against their River Valley Conference rivals and never looked back Saturday during the Momence Holiday Tournament.
Paiton Lareau had 16 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, a steal and an assist to lead Donovan. Claudia Kilgore had 12 points, eight blocks, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sophie O’Brien scored two points and hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Jasmin Toepfer had 15 points to lead the Cardinals. Sophia Torres added eight points.Donovan 48, Illinois Lutheran 43
The Wildcats went 2-0 on the day with their five-point win against yet another RVC rival Saturday.
Lareau was the leading scorer again for Donovan with 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Kilgore added 15 points, four boards and three blocks. Claire Miller had six points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.Manteno 57, St. Anne 13
The Panthers got out to an insane 23-1 run during the first eight minutes to set the stage for their mammoth win in the two teams’ third meeting of the season.
Kenna Selk had 17 points to lead all scorers and hauled in a rebound. Gianna Boros had nine points, six rebounds and an assist. Holly Singleton, Chloe Boros and Ashtyn Wiscnowski each scored six points.
Toepfer led the Cardinals with eight points.Illiana Christian 49, Reed-Custer 41
The Comets had a sound defensive second half, allowing just 15 points, but 24 points from IC in the second quarter was enough damage to hold the Comets down.
Jaden Christian led Reed-Custer with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Kylie Balgemann had eight points, six boards, an assist and three steals. Daniele Cherry added six points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.Dwight 51, DePue 16
The Trojans saw contributions from literally the entire team, as every player scored and hauled in a rebound in their blowout win to close out the Leland-Earlville Holiday Tournament.
Kayla Kodat had a game-high 17 points for the Trojans and added eight rebounds. Mikayla Bregin scored 10 points, and Rylee Farris had a game-high 11 rebounds.Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Grant Park 26
The Dragons had a slow offensive start with just two first-quarter points and never could overcome that sluggish start.
Brooke Veldhuizen posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and also blocked three shots. Hadleigh Loitz had nine points, four steals and two rebounds. Micaelyn Benson had four points, seven rebounds and two blocks.WRESTLING
Abe’s Rumble (Springfield)
Coal City’s team split their four meets Saturday, defeating Mt. Carmel 48-26 and Porta 45-24 and falling to Tolono Unity 39-31 and Vandalia 52-20. With a 7-2 record during the two-day tournament, the Coalers finished fourth out of 60 teams.
Connor Huston (145 pounds) and Daniel Jezik (195 pounds) each went a perfect 8-0 on the weekend. Huston earned his 100th career win during the tournament as well.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lake Land College 70, Kankakee Community College 53
The Cavaliers fell behind 19-8 after a quarter and were outscored in three of the four quarters Sunday.
Myheaven Parker led KCC with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Ceairra Smith had eight points, five assists and two steals. Madison Allen also had eight points.
