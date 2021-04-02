FOOTBALL
Herscher 34, Streator 7
The Tigers picked up their first win of the season thanks in large part to Camden Berns, who racked up 306 total yards and four total touchdowns. The senior ran for 262 yards and three scores on 37 carries and caught five passes for 44 yards and another touchdown. Blake Holm threw two total touchdowns, one to Berns and one to Travis Jones.
Coal City 34, Lisle 6
Asa Cooper ran wild for 155 yards and three scores to lead the Coalers offensively. Nick Seplak added another 36 rushing yards with a touchdown. Keegan Crater was 3-for-5 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown pass to Cooper.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36, Iroquois West 7
Auston Miller led Iroquois West with 68 rushing yards on 21 attempts. John Ahlden scored the only Raiders touchdown to go along with his 42 rushing yards on eight carries. Trystyn Schacht led the defense with a team-high 11 tackles.
BOYS SOCCER
Herscher 1, Manteno 0
The Tigers defense was led by goalkeeper Jace Martin, who had four saves on his way to shutting out the Panthers. Bascom Jackson scored the lone goal to help keep Herscher undefeated in Illinois Central Eight Conference Play.
Iroquois West 5, Grace Christian 0
The Raiders' scoring parade was led by Jimmy Andrade who scored a team-high two goals. Santiago Andrade dished out two assists with a goal. And Tony Espinosa totaled five saves behind the net to help Iroquois West improve to 5-3-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Coal City 2, Lisle 0
The Lady Coalers improved to 2-4 with a straight-set victory over Lisle. Macaya Garner had 16 setting assists, four service points with two aces and two kills. Jayda Mills added nine service points with three aces and three kills.
Kankakee 2, Crete-Monee 0
The Kays bounced back from a hard loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais on Wednesday with a huge win over their annual nemesis Crete-Monee. Kankakee setter Hailey Lamie put up a number of assists to Jakia Autman and Na’Kyrah Cooks throughout the match to help the Kays improve to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference.
Manteno 2, Peotone 0
Elena Gomez continued her strong start to the season with a team-high 10 kills on 12 attempts to help lead the Panthers. Dayli Dwyer chipped in 16 assists and Addison Mitchell finished with eight digs.
No individual stats were available for Peotone.
Watseka 2, Cissna Park 1
The Warriors went to a third-set tiebreakers where they ended up edging out the Blue Devils by four points. Raegann Kochel and Kinzie Parsons led the offense with 10 kills each. Meredith Drake added a team-high two aces and 12 assists. Sydney McTaggart dug deep for a ridiculous 24 digs.
Emma Morrical had 13 kills to lead Cissna Park’s attack. Mikayla Knake totaled 31 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli added 20 digs.
Central 2, Dwight 0
Kamryn Grice did a bit of everything by finishing with 10 kills, 10 digs, and four blocks to help lead the Comets over the Trojans in straight-sets. Hallie Wilken scored 15 points and had 10 digs. Kaylie Warpet totaled 20 assists.
No individual stats were available for Dwight.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grace Christian 1
It took an extra set, but the Panthers improved to 6-2 and 6-1 in the River Valley Conference. Hannah Frescura led the squad with 18 assists, nine digs, seven kills and seven aces. Abby Beck had four kills, four digs, two aces and two assists.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
Herscher 2, Streator 0
The Tigers picked up the straight-set win to improve to 7-2 on the season. Maddy Offerman continued to lead Herscher’s offense with nine kills and two aces. Olivia Mendell had 12 assists and three aces. Ava Haase finished with 10 digs.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Olivet 3, Indiana University Northwest 0
Katarina Nikolic led the Tigers with 13 kills. Becca Bell added nine kills and Kaitlyn McMahan totaled 19 digs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet 15, Lincoln Christian 8
The Tigers put up a five-spot in the first inning before besting Lincoln Christian by seven runs.
Parker Hale tossed 4.2 innings surrendering one hit on one run with five strikeouts on the mound. K.C. Isenberg led the offense with three RBIs on multiple hits. Kai Hudson totaled three hits in four at-bats.
