(Saturday)
High school SOFTBALL
Marengo Invite
Beecher 3, Huntley 0
Ava Lorenzatti tossed her second perfect game of the season, striking out 17, to help lead the Bobcats to their 10th win of the season. Alexa Gilva went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Kylie Cook contributed an RBI-single and a run scored.
Marengo 2, Beecher 1
Beecher (9-1) suffered its first loss of the season with a one-run loss to Marengo. Ava Lorenzatti had two singles to help pace the Bobcats at the plate. Tayiah Scanlan went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Taylor Norkus took the tough-luck loss after allowing two unearned runs on three hits in a complete game.
Regular Season
Milford 19, South Newton 0 (4 Innings)
Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win in the circle, tossing a no-hitter while striking out four to help lead the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Lucht added two hits and two RBIs. Lydia Puetz chipped in a two-RBI double.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, T.F. South 2 (5 Innings)
Kiersten Martin went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored to help lead the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard had a two-run home run. Libby Spaulding barreled two doubles and a single to help total two RBIs and three runs scored. Suttyn Hop collected two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lydia Hammond claimed the win in a complete-game effort, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) with 14 strikeouts.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, T.F. South 0 (3 Innings)
Ellie Haggard went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Boilermakers' offense. Maya Proctor added three singles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Bella Pusateri collected two hits, including a triple to help collect two RBIs and two runs scored. Liberty Rivard earned the win on the bump, giving up zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Coal City 17, Bolingbrook 1 (4 Innings)
Jadyn Shaw went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead a red-hot Coaler offense. Khloe Picard had two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Mia Ferrias collected a double and single to help total one RBI and three runs scored. Masyn Kuder picked up the win, giving up one hit and one unearned run with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Coal City 10, Bolingbrook 0 (5 Innings)
Bri Combes barreled a three-run home run to help lead the Coalers. Makayla Henline went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kerigan Copes had a two-RBI single. Combes also claimed the win, surrendering zero runs on two hits while striking out four in a complete-game effort.
Shepard 14, Bishop McNamara 4 (5 Innings)
Teagan McCue went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to help pace McNamara at the plate. Reese Johnson added a double and a run scored. Grace Edwards went 1-for-2 with a single.
Herscher 12, Momence 1 (5 innings)
Zoey Fleischauer allowed an earned run in a two-hit shutout, adding 10 strikeouts in the circle and a solo homer, a single and three RBIs at the plate. Mary Kanak went 3-for-3 and scored twice. Jayna Nelson had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Emma Powers scored three runs and had a pair of hits.
Lexi Hamann and Britta Lindgren had Momence's two hits.
Woodland 10, Central 0 (5 Innings)
Emma Skeen and Sydney Jemar collected one single each to collectively pace the Comets' offense.
Normal West 11, Reed-Custer 1 (6 Innings)
Mya Beard smacked a solo home run to pace the Comets' offense. Sydnee Billingsley, Halie LaGrange and Jessica Janopoulos had one hit apiece.
Pontiac 10, Reed-Custer 1
Halie LaGrange had two singles to help lead the Comets at the plate.
High school BASEBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Joliet West 3
Cal Darling barreled a solo home run to help lead the Boilermakers' offense. Caio Norimatsu went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Vernon Malone contributed two hits and one RBI. Cody Freitas recorded a double and a run scored. Toby Schriefer claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Bishop McNamara 5, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 4
Jay Shires went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to help lead the Fightin' Irish with the sticks. Taylor Fuerst and Michael O'Connor each went 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece. Dom Panozzo had one hit in three plate appearances.
Reed-Custer 7, Pontiac 3
Jake McPherson and Cole Goodwin both hit home runs to collectively lead the Comets at the plate. Joe Bembenek had one hit and two RBIs. Kyle Fordonski claimed the win on the bump, throwing all seven innings and scattering four hits and one earned run with four strikeouts.
Beecher 11, Lisle 10
Żak Gorcowski collected four hits, one RBI and four runs scored to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. Nathan Diachenko blasted a three-run home run. Zachary Del Rio had a walk-off RBI single. Diachenko picked up the win in relief action, surrendering zero hits with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.
Central 12, Herscher 3
Matthew Luhrsen drove in four runs off a home run and a single to help lead the Comets. Blake Chandler smacked two doubles to help total four RBIs. Luke Shoven surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out nine to help claim the win in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Travis Jones recorded two doubles and two RBIs to help pace the Tigers. Keegan Andre had two singles. Hayden Johnson chipped in an RBI-single.
Canton 11, Reed-Custer 7
Joe Bembenek had three hits and two RBIs to help pace the Comets. Jake McPherson had two hits, including a home run.
Plainfield North 14, Coal City 8
Braiden Young went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help pace the Coalers. Jim Feeney added two singles and two RBIs. Nolan Eddy and Wyatt Wickiser each went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 3, Ottawa 0
Coal City improved to 4-1-1 on the season with a shutout win against Ottawa. Aubrey Mellen, Peyton Benson and Cara Planeta had one goal apiece to collectively lead the Coalers. Chloe Plueger grabbed four saves in net.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Blackhawk Invite
Waubonsie Valley 1, Bishop McNamara 0
Bishop McNamara held a 22-14 lead in the second-set before having to call off the game because of an injury. Carter Levesque poured in 11 points, five kills and five digs to help pace the Irish. Cole Schmidt had four points, two kills and five digs. Nick Andrews contributed 11 assists and three digs. The match, the third-place match of the tournament, was called early because of injury.
Bishop McNamara 2, Willowbrook 0
McNamara toppled Willowbrook 25-20, 25-23 to help pick up the win. Carter Levesque led the Irish with six kills, six digs and four blocks. Justice Provost had 11 points and four digs. Nick Andrews chipped in nine assists.
Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Bishop McNamara 0
McNamara suffered a 23-25, 22-25 loss. Evan Rauwolf helped pace the Irish with seven kills, two digs and three points. Carter Levesque tallied four points, four kills and eight digs. Nick Andrews had seven points, 10 assists and three digs.
Bishop McNamara 1, Plainfield Central 1
Bishop McNamara won the first set 25-17 before dropping the second set 17-25. Evan Rauwolf helped pace the Irish with eight kills, three digs and two blocks. Grant Nausea chipped in 12 points, and Nick Andrews had 12 assists.
GIRLS BADMINTON
York Invite
Bradley-Bourbonnais placed third out of six teams with 15 team points, which was 12 points off first-place finisher Glenbrook North. The Boilermakers collected eight doubles victories and seven singles play victories.
(Friday)
High school BASEBALL
Putnam County 8, Dwight 0
Jack Duffy, Luke Gallet and Drew Anderson had one single each to collectively pace the Trojans at the plate.
Seneca 15, Beecher 0 (4 innings)
Michael Gaidar and Zachary Del Rio each had a single to collectively pace the Bobcats' offense.
SOFTBALL
Herscher 6, Normal University 5
Herscher trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh before Kayna Nelson hit a two-run home run to tie the game. One batter later, Zoey Fleischauer smacked a walk-off home run to give the Tigers a come-from-behind victory. Allie Decman went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Anistin Hackley picked up the win in a complete-game effort, surrendering five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
Manteno 8, Pontiac 6
Drew Hosselton barreled three hits, including a home run to help total two RBIs and two runs scored and lead the Panthers' offense. Sydney Sosnowski, Ava Pequette and Macy Iwanus each had two hits and one RBI apiece. Alyssa Dralle earned her fifth win on the mound, giving up four hits and four runs (two earned) in three innings.
Dwight 9, Putnam County 2
Averi Jury went 3-for-4 with two home runs and one run scored to help lead the Trojans with the sticks. Megan Livingston added two singles and a run scored. Samantha Harsh, Sarah Parker and Avery Scheuer each went 1-for-4 with a double. Harsh picked up the win, surrendering two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out four.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet Nazarene 11, Trinity International 0 (7 innings)
Ethan Underwood tossed a seven-inning no-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts to help lead the Tigers to a shutout victory against Trinity International. Evan Pogioli went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Donovan Yelle tallied two singles, one RBI and three runs scored. Geon Yoon recorded two hits, one RBI and a run scored.
KCC 12, Sauk Valley 7
Curtis McKay smacked one double and two home runs to help total a team-high five RBIs and lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Danny Puplava went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Cole Freeman had two hits, including a home run to help collect two RBIs and two runs scored. Kaleb Waller claimed his first win of the season on the bump, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
