VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 2A North Lawndale Charter Sectional semifinals: (1)Chicago University 2, (2)Beecher 0

Beecher suffered a 25-14, 25-18, straight-set loss to end its season with a 23-14 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats. 

