GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 2A Palos Heights sectional semifinal
Beecher 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
The Bobcats swept Cristo Rey Jesuit 25-11, 25-7, to advance to the sectional championship on Wednesday. Talia Messina led Beecher with 22 assists, six digs, three kills and two aces. Cheyanna Stluka totaled seven digs, seven aces and three kills. Abby Sippel chipped in a team-high 13 digs. Lily Avelar notched seven digs, six kills and an ace.
Beecher (24-2) will hit the road to Palos Heights to face the No. 1 seeded Chicago Christian at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a chance to earn a sectional championship.
