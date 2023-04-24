SOFTBALL

Beecher 2, Lincoln-Way East 0

Beecher improved to 20-1 with a two-run win over Lincoln-Way East. Elena Kvasnicka went 1-for-3 with a run scored to help lead the Bobcats. Abby Sippel and Kylie Cook had one RBI apiece. Ava Lorenzatti improved to 11-0 on the mound after surrendering zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk over seven innings of work. 

Recommended for you