Softball file art

(Saturday) SOFTBALL

Manteno 14, Bloom 0 (5 innings)

Alyssa Dralle tossed a no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts in a complete game effort to help earn the win on the mound in impressive fashion. Macy Iwanus went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Lily Bivona tallied two hits, two drawn walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jaz Manau collected two singles, two RBIs and one run scored.

