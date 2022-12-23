Basketball File Art 2

Basketball in Hoop

 Ryan McVay

WEDNESDAY BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 91, Tri-Point 22

The Bobcats’ Zack Johnson had perhaps the best game of his young varsity career, recording a game-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals to help Beecher improve to 10-1 and 5-0 in the River Valley Conference. Jack Hayhurst had 14 points. Adyn McGinley added eight points, six assists and four rebounds. Nate Diachenko had seven points and six boards.

