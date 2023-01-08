(Saturday)
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout
Beecher 64, Bismarck-Henning 48
Beecher improved its record to 17-1 with a win over Bismarck-Henning. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jack Johnson recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Ryberg had eight points and six assists. Rio Llamas chipped in 14 rebounds and six points.
Peoria Notre Dame 51, Kankakee 46
Larenz Walters scored 24 points to help pace the Kays. Jaheim Porter finished with eight points and Kennarious Chandler had six points.
Rock Falls Shootout
Reed-Custer 65, Bureau Valley 46
Reed-Custer improved to 13-2 overall. Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two steals to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jace Christian tallied 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Regular Season
Iroquois West 58, Herscher 49
Cannon Leonard led the Raiders with 22 points and six rebounds and eclipsed the 1,000 career point milestone in the process. Sam McMillan added 12 points and six assists. Tyler Read had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Blake Ritsema helped pace the Tigers with 18 points. Brock Wenzelman finished with 14 points and Tanner Jones had eight points.
Wilmington 57, Grant Park 43
Reid Juster led the Wildcats with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Cade McCubbin tallied six points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ryder Meents scored 23 points and Joey Cortese had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Blake Brown helped pace the Dragons with 19 points. Rylan Heldt had nine points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Dwight 40
G-SW improved to 8-11 on the season with a win over Dwight. Cale Halpin led the Panthers with 20 points and eight rebounds. Gabe McHugh added six points and 14 rebounds. Brody Fatlan had six points and six rebounds.
Wyatt Thompson helped pace the Trojans with a team-high 26 points. Conner Telford scored six points and Jack Duffy had five points.
Donovan 57, Watseka 55, OT
Jesse Shell led the Wildcats with 19 points. Blake Bard scored 11 points and Jacob Onnen chipped in eight points.
Evan LaBelle scored 16 points to help pace the Warriors. Tucker Milk tallied 14 points and Dane Martin had eight points.
Coal City 56, Morris 52
Carter Garrelts poured in 27 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to help lead the Coalers. Carson Shepard added 16 points, three rebounds and four assists. Cason Headley had seven points, two assists and one steal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 51, Urbana 20
Watseka improved its record to 13-2 with a double-digit win over Urbana. Jasmine Essington led the Warriors with a team-high 14 points. Becca Benoit added nine points and eight rebounds. Megan Martin chipped in four points and nine rebounds.
Grant Park 45, Wilmington 33
Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Alejandra Moldanado chipped in four points.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Cissna Park 34, Armstrong 30
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Addison Lucht added 12 points, two rebounds and one steal. Regan King had four points and three rebounds.
Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 32, Iroquois West 22
Ilyana Nambo scored 22 points to help pace the Raiders.
BOYS HOCKEY
Kankakee Irish 11, Glenwood Titans 0
Dylan Lattz scored four goals to help lead the Irish. Ethan Rose and Scotty Workman Jr. had two goal apiece. Carter Forkenbrock, Parker Mullady, Kenneth Royal and Jace LaCost each scored one goal. Goaltender Logan Smith recorded the shutout with six saves in net.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 64, Lincoln Trail 57
KCC improved to 10-6 on the season with a win over Lincoln Trail. Sean Black contributed 16 points and four assists to help lead the Cavaliers. Rob Stroud added 12 points and seven rebounds. Amari Jones had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
(Friday)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 76, Westmont 47
Jaxson Provost poured in 26 points to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Tyler Bobzin scored 22 points and Callaghan O’Connor had 12 points. Robert Hutson pitched in 10 points.
Peotone 51, Manteno 48, 2 OT
Brandon Weiss hit two clutch free-throws late in the second overtime to help lift Peotone past Manteno. Miles Heflin led the Blue Devils with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Lucas Gesswein added 12 points and six rebounds.
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
Reed-Custer 77, Coal City 45
Reed-Custer improved to 12-2 and 5-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a double-digit win over the Coalers. Jake McPherson led the Comets with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists. Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Lucas Foote had 15 points, four rebounds and six assists. Jace Christian chipped in 10 points.
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
Grant Park 61, Momence 56
Grant Park improved to 9-5 with a win over Momence. John Kveck led the Dragons with a team-high 17 points. Brock Brown finished with 12 points. Rylan Heldt and Blake Brown scored 11 points apiece.
James Stevenson Jr. helped pace Momence with a team-high 20 points. Kud’de Bertram scored 14 points and Erick Castillo had 12 points.
Iroquois West 42, Birsmarck-Henning 40
Cannon Leonard totaled 23 points and eight rebounds, including the game-winning jumper at the buzzer to help lead Iroquois West. Sam McMillan finished with 16 points and Tyler Read had three points and seven assists.
Beecher 77, Gardner-South Wilmington 54
Beecher improved to 15-1 and 6-0 in the River Valley Conference with a win over G-SW. Adyn McGinley totaled 27 points, six rebounds and five assists to help lead the Bobcats. Rio Llamas recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Hayhurst had 13 points.
Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with 15 points. Gabe McHugh added 13 points and Bennett Grant had seven points.
Dwight 56, Henry-Senachwine 49
Conner Telford scored 15 points to help lead the Trojans. Luke Gallet tallied 12 points, which was three more points than teammate Wyatt Thompson. Joey Starks had seven points.
Central 63, Grace Christian 25
Amarion Paxton led the Comets with a team-high 14 points. Jayce Meier tallied eight points and Matthew Luhrsen had seven points.
Ethan Reynolds helped pace the Crusaders with 13 points. Markkel Lonergan had six points and Caleb Davis chipped in four points.
Trinity 64, Arthur Christian 45
Trinity improved to 9-3 with the victory. Jesse Jakresky and Ethan Turner totaled 19 points apiece to collectively lead the Eagles.
Schlarman 43, Watseka 31
Quinn Starkey helped pace the Warriors with nine points. Tucker Milk scored eight points and Dane Martin contributed seven points.
Wilmington 47, Lisle 46
Reid Juster poured in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Wildcats. Joey Cortese finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Cade McCubbin chipped in seven points, five assists and three rebounds.
Hoopeston 65, Milford 51
Sawyer Laffoon scored a team-high 14 points to help pace the Bearcats. Adin Portwood added 13 points and Gavin Schunke had 12 points.
Streator 69, Herscher 45
Brock Wenzelman scored 19 points to help pace the Tigers. Caden Fowler tallied 10 points, which was one more point than teammate Blake Ritsema.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.