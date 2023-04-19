GIRLS SOCCER
Beecher 8, Momence 0
No individual stats were available for Beecher or Momence as the Bobcats earned their third-straight win of the season.
SOFTBALL
Beecher 1, Illinois Christian 0
Beecher improved its record to 18-1 overall this season with a one-run victory over Illinois Christian. Kylie Cook went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. Ava Lorenzatti improved to 10-0 on the mound, allowing one hit and one walk with 16 strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Lorenzatti also chipped in a double at the plate.
Coal City 9, Streator 6
Coal City improved to 18-3 overall with a three-run win over Streator. Abby Gagliardo recorded two hits, including a triple to help tally two RBIs and two runs scored and lead the Coalers with the sticks. Mackenzie Henline added two singles and two RBIs. Masyn Kuder went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kuder also claimed the win on the bump, giving up two unearned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over 6 and 1/3 innings.
Manteno 8, Central 1 (5 Innings)
Macy Iwanus plated two runs off a triple and a single to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Ava Peterson contributed a triple, two singles and a run scored. Sydney Sosnowski went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Peterson also claimed the win in a complete-game effort, surrendering one run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Audra Prairie went 1-for-2 with an RBI single to help pace the Comets. Sydney Jemar had a single.
Herscher 15, Lisle 0 (4 innings)
Herscher's win over Lisle improved the Tigers record to 12-2 and 7-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Kayla Nelson led Herscher with two homeruns for a team-high five RBIs. Emma Powers went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Allie Decman collected two singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Annistin Hackley earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs with six strikeouts over three innings of work.
Milford-Cissna Park 6, Salt Fork 5
Milford-Cissna Park improved to 11-1 on the season with a victory over Salt Fork. Addison Lucht went 3-for-3 with a homerun and three RBIs to help lead the Bearcats' offense. Kirstyn Lucht claimed the win on the mound, surrendering five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Brynlee Wright went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Lillie Harris had a two-RBI single.
Reed-Custer 5, Peotone 1
Halie LaGrange led the Comets' offense with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Mya Beard collected two hits, one drawn walk and two stolen bases. LaGrange also claimed the win, surrendering three hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts over six innings.
Caelan Farmer collected two singles to help pace the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis chipped in one single and Autumn Clay had an RBI.
Iroquois West 16, St. Thomas More 3 (5 Innings)
Abby Kraft recorded a three-run homer and a two-RBI double to help lead the Raiders. Jersey Fowler and Lily Garcia each had one hit and two RBIs. Aubrey Wagner went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Wagner also claimed the win on the mound, giving up three hits and two runs with four strikeouts and four walks in a complete-game effort.
Armstrong 10, Watseka 7 (6 Innings)
Brianna Denault went 2-for-4 with a homerun and two RBIs to help pace the Warriors in defeat. Christa Holohan recorded three hits, one RBI and two run scored.
BASEBALL
Reed-Custer 13, Peotone 1 (6 Innings)
Reed-Custer improved to 12-3 and 6-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 12-run win over the Blue Devils. Jake McPherson led the Comets with two hits, including a homerun to help total a team-high three RBIs. Evan Ehringer had a two-RBI single. Joe Stellano fired a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort. Ben Lepper went 1-for-1 with an RBI single.
Jacob Eahart had an RBI single to help pace the Blue Devils at the plate.
Dwight 16, Streator-Woodland 15
Terry Wilkey led the Trojans with a two-run homerun. Dawson Carr went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Duffy added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Gallet chipped one a single, double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tracer Brown earned the win in relief action, allowing eight runs (four earned) on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts over two innings of work.
Coal City 15, Streator 11
Braden Reilly went 2-for-4 with a homerun and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Coalers past the Bulldogs. Austin Davy had a three-RBI single and Jim Feeney went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Cade Baldauf recorded a two-RBI triple. Davy also picked up the win on the mound, surrendering three unearned runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts over four innings.
Armstrong 8, Watseka 6
Brayden Ketchum collected two singles, two RBIs and a run scored to help pace the Warriors at the plate. DaVincci Lane added two singles and a drawn walk. Lathan Bowling went 1-for-3 with an RBI single.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Chicago Payton 0
Vivian Myrick, Leslie Lovell, Avery Nuesse and Sarah Toole each swept their respective singles matches to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Tara DePoister/Kate Spittal, Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford and Makenzie Whitcomb/Maggie Soucie each added doubles victories.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Reavis 2
Vivian Myrick, Leslie Lovell and Avery Nuesse collectively led the Boilermakers with singles victories. Doubles partners Tara DePoister/Kate Spittal, and Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford chipped in doubles wins.
Sandburg 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3
Doubles partners Tara Depoister/Kate Spittal and Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford helped pace the Boilermakers with doubles wins. Avery Nuesse contributed a straight-set singles victory.
