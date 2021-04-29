GIRLS SOCCER
Beecher 8, Rich Township 1
The Bobcats built a 3-0 lead by the half and only got stronger as the evening went on to improve to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Fabi Barraza had a pair of goals and an assist while Dayo Bamgbose and Lennon Loonam each tallied a goal and an assist apiece. Morgan Magruder and Aniya Killis each scored a goal and Samantha Kain had an assist. Taylor Kills recorded eight saves.
