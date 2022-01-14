Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 400 AM CST late tonight. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady near 5.5 feet. Based on the behavior of other nearby ice jams, the river stage may begin to lower over the next couple of days. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&