GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 67, Iroquois West 37
The Bobcats capitalized off 30 Iroquois West turnovers which resulted in 28 points off turnovers in Beechers' dominating win.
Abigail Shepard led the way for Beecher, scoring 16 points while adding 6 steals to help the Bobcats improve to 20-6 on the season. Morgan McDermott also finished in double-figures, adding 12 points.
Aliyah Regan and Abby Kocher both totaled 10 points each to round out the top-two scorers for Iroquois West in its loss.
WRESTLING
Twin Valley Conference Wrestling Meet
Seneca went on the win the Twin Valley Conference Triangular wrestling meet after topping Central and Dwight.
Central finished the night going 1-1 with a win over Dwight.
Dane Thorne (138 pounds), Nick Panozzo (145), Auston Miller (160), Mari Anthony (170) all finished with all-conference selections for the Comets.
Dwight lost both matches in tightly contested battles to go 0-2 on the night.
Dillon Sarff (132 pounds), Daniel Gutierrez (145), Cade Enerson (160) finished as all-conference winners.
