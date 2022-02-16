BOYS BASKETBALL
Beecher 55, Milford 47
In a premier nonconference battle between 20-plus-win teams, the Bobcats emerged as eight-point victors to end the regular season 24-7. Duane Doss had 20 points and five steals. Mitch Landis had nine points and Chris DeFrank and Adyn McGinley each added eight points, with McGinley also hauling in six rebounds.
Milford (22-9) was led by Andrew White's 13 points. Nick Warren scored 12 points and Will Teig had 11 points.
Dwight 78, Tri-Point 64
The Trojans wrapped up their regular season with a 16-12 record in a game that saw four players reach double figures in the scoring column. Wyatt Thompson's 22 points led Dwight, followed by 14 points from Conner Telford, 13 points from Kaleb Duden and 10 points from Jeremy Kapper.
Tri-Point (10-20) was led by a game-high 27 points from Conner Cardenas. Dominic Carrera added 16 points.
Joliet Catholic 75, Coal City 52
The Coalers finished the regular season with a 5-24 record. Cason Headley exploded for a hame-high 27 points to lead Coal City. Carter Garrelts had 15 points and Colin Hart scored nine points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
KCC 87, Sauk Valley 50
The Cavaliers improved to 16-11 on the year with Wednesday's whopping win. Isaiah Placide led the way with 26 points and five rebounds. Chris Roberts added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Kevin Vance went for 12 points, five rebounds and five blocks and Amiri Young chipped in 11 points.
