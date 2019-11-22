Daily Journal Staff Report
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher Fall Classic
Beecher 57, Tinley Park 49 (OT)
The Bobcats conserved their spotless early season record in dramatic fashion against Tinley Park with a heroic fourth quarter comeback and a dominant overtime performance.
After a rough third quarter that saw them score only five points, Beecher bounced back to outscore Tinley Park 16-9 in the fourth and 10-2 in overtime.
Kaylie Sippel led all scorers with 22 points in the win, and Morgan McDermott added 15 — seven of which came in the pivotal fourth period.
Beecher is 3-0 this season.
Illiana Christian 43, Central 35
A slow start doomed the Comets for the second straight night at the Fall Classic, this time, in a loss to Illiana Christian.
The Chargers galloped out to a 27-16 lead at halftime, then fended off the surging Comets down the stretch to drop Central to 0-2 on the season.
Hanna Offerman led Central with 15 points in the loss, and Riley Thompson added 11.
Providence 50, Peotone 17
The Blue Devils were no match for Providence on night two of the Fall Classic.
They scored just 17 as a team, while no individual player contributed more than four points in the blowout loss. Peotone is 1-1 overall this season.
Kankakee Trinity Roundball Tournament
Trinity 54, Galesburg Christian 15
The Eagles had no trouble handling Galesburg Christian in their first of two games at the Roundball Tournament.
Veronica Harwood led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds in the win, and Reilly Dersien added nine points, six boards and five assists.
Algoma 51, Trinity 47
Trinity’s success stopped short in the second game as the Eagles lost altitude in the fourth quarter and took a narrow loss to Algoma.
Sara Haller just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine boards in the loss. Dersien added 15 points and six rebounds.
Regular Season
Donovan 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14
A sweltering defensive effort and 28 points from freshman Paiton Lareau led to a dominant victory for the Wildcats at home against G-RF.
Donovan made its presence felt from the get-go, piling up a 14-3 lead after the first and a 29-5 advantage at half. Sophie O’Brien added eight points and eight rebounds in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 79, HRK 29
The Eagles started their season with a resounding victory over HRK of Gurnee, a homeschool co-operative.
Led by a 24-point outing from Max McCleary, Trinity galloped out to a 50-17 lead at halftime, then coasted the rest of the way to a season-opening win.
McCleary also hauled in eight rebounds en route to the victory, and Jackson Wade narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!