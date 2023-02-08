BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 71, Reed-Custer 64

Two of the area’s top boys basketball teams squared off, but ultimately it was Beecher who claimed the nonconference victory over the Comets to improve to 23-5 overall. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 25 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Jack Hayhurst added 14 points and four rebounds. Ethan Rydberg finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Zack Johnson had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

