...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts up to
to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and
Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From 8 AM CST to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gusts are expected near the
highway 24 corridor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west gales to 40 kt and significant waves
to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Beecher's Adyn McGinley elevates for a shot during Tuesday night's game against Reed-Custer. The Bobcats won 71-64 over the Comets.
Two of the area’s top boys basketball teams squared off, but ultimately it was Beecher who claimed the nonconference victory over the Comets to improve to 23-5 overall. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 25 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Jack Hayhurst added 14 points and four rebounds. Ethan Rydberg finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Zack Johnson had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals to help pace Reed-Custer (22-5). Jake McPherson contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Lucas Foote had 12 points, which was three more points than teammate Jace Christian.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Lincoln-Way Central 54
Bradley-Bourbonnais improved its record to 15-10 and 5-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division. Brandon Harris led the Boilermakers with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. Brayden Long added 14 points while Anthony Kemp poured in 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Peotone 54, Central 29
Peotone improved to 14-13 overall with a double-digit win over Central. Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Lucas Gesswein had eight points.
Luke Shoven tallied a team-high 10 points to help pace the Comets. Peyton Chandler scored eight points and Camden Gerdes had three points.
Grant Park 49, Trinity 40
Grant Park secured a nine-point win over Trinity on its senior night to help earn its 20th win of the season. Blake Brown led the Dragons with 21 points. Brock Brown contributed 19 points.
Carter Stoltz helped pace the Eagles with a team-high 12 points.
Manteno 67, St. Anne 64
Ray Lee poured in a game-high 21 points to help lead Manteno. Jason Brown added nine points and Kyle McCullough and Jeremiah Renchen each had eight points.
Jordan Davis helped pace the Cardinals with a team-high 20 points. Anthony Blake finished with 19 points and Fred Burton had 17 points.
Hoopeston 58, Watseka 45
Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with 17 points on its 80’s night. Evan LaBelle totaled 12 points and Dane Martin chipped in eight points.
Wilmington 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 40
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Bennett Grant scored 15 points to help pace the Panthers. Cale Halpin finished with eight points, followed by teammates Cole Hampson (seven points) and Logan Conger (six points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 54, Ridgewood 43
Natalie Prairie led the Irish with 19 points and nine rebounds. Trinity Davis added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kendell Lade had seven points and seven rebounds.
Andrew 38, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32
Skylar Grabow helped pace the Boilermakers with 17 points. Ellie Haggard had 11 points.
Marian Catholic 40, Kankakee 37
Benkwasha Stroud helped pace the Kays with 12 points, followed by teammates Morgan Baptist (10 points) and Kanai Jackson (eight points).
Herscher 63, Manteno 21
Herscher bested Manteno by double-digits on its senior night to improve to 24-6 and 10-4 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Macey Moore led the Tigers with 16 points, including two made 3-pointers. Elise Kukuck and Hailey King had 12 points apiece. Ella Gessner contributed 11 points and Gwenyth Jackubowski chipped in five points.
Manteno concluded the regular season 14-12 to earn its first winning season since 2006. Katherine Gaffney helped pace the Panthers with nine points and nine rebounds.
Milford 38, Donovan-St. Anne 31
Brynlee Wright led the Bearcats with 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Hunter Mowrey had 16 points and nine rebounds. Sydney Seyfert chipped in four points and five rebounds.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 15 Rock Valley 76, KCC 67
Jazmyn Smith totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals to help pace the Cavaliers. Na’lani Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds. Lulu Wilkins had five points, six rebounds and four steals.
