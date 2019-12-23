Daily Journal Staff Report
The Beecher boys basketball team trailed by two at the half and was tied after three quarters before squeaking out a 54-51 win against Mercer County in the Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie-Prophetstown.
Duane Doss led the Bobcats with 24 points, 10 of those coming in the paint. Ryan LeBlanc had nine points, and Sebastian Linan had eight points.
