ROUNDUP: Beecher boys keep up strong start; Mac girls edge Grant Park Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2023 FRIDAY BOYS GOLFBeecher 168, Grant Park 187, Crete-Monee 216Beecher edged Grant Park and Crete-Monee. Noah Berry led the Bobcats with a 39. Peyton Serafin added a 41 and Jack Hayhurst shot a 44. Jackson Reece and Brandon Moffitt each had 44s.Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a 34 to help pace the Dragons. Evan Suprenant totaled a 49, which was two strokes better than teammate Carson Ruggierio. Cade Lacer recorded a 53.Manteno 185, Wilmington 215Logan Bukowski led the Panthers with a 43. Jack Thompson added a 48 and Ty Carlile and Landon Bukowski each shot 52s.No individual stats were available for Wilmington.GIRLS GOLFBishop McNamara 213, Grant Park 265Lia Coy took home medalist honors and led McNamara with a 47 in Friday's nonconference matchup. Delaney Kuntz tallied a 54 while Lydia Nugent and Cassidy Novak shot a 56 apiece.Kennedy Marcotte paced the Dragons with a 57, followed by teammates Cheyenne Hayes (64) and Abby Watson (70). Kami Marshalek, Jessie Smaga and Leah Etter each shot 74s.