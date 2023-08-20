FRIDAY BOYS GOLF

Beecher 168, Grant Park 187, Crete-Monee 216

Beecher edged Grant Park and Crete-Monee. Noah Berry led the Bobcats with a 39. Peyton Serafin added a 41 and Jack Hayhurst shot a 44. Jackson Reece and Brandon Moffitt each had 44s.

