(Friday)
BOYS GOLF
Grant Park Invitational
Beecher 311 (1st), Kankakee 331 (2nd), Bishop McNamara 343 (3rd), Watseka 355 (5th), Peotone 365 (7th), Grant Park 374 (8th), Donovan 394 (10th), Manteno (11th), St. Anne 405 (12th), Wilmington 417 (13th), Iroquois West 421 (14th), Reed-Custer 462 (16th).
Jackson Reece and Andrew Hering each recorded 76s to collectively lead the Bobcats to a a first-place finish. Brandon Moffitt added a 79 and Noah Berry shot an 80.
Tyler Bayston fired a 75 to pace the second place Kays. Paul Azzarelli carded an 81 and Jaxson Joiner shot a 86. T.J. Prude shot a 89.
Eamon O'Brien totaled an 80 to help pace the Fightin' Irish. Nik Acevedo added an 86, which was one stroke better than teammate Johannes Peddinghaus. Braylon Ricketts and Preston Payne each shot 90s.
Brayden Ketchum finished with a team-best 85 to pace the Warriors. Hagen Hoy added an 86, followed by teammates Austin Marcier (87) and Tucker Milk (97).
Joe Hasse recorded the fifth-best individual scorecard with a 78 to help pace the Blue Devils. Jake Eaheart fired a 90 and Michael Bettenhausen shot a 96. Gavin Costanzo chipped in a 101.
Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a tournament-best 70 to help pace the Dragons. Preston Wallace added a 97 and Cade Lacer shot a 103. Evan Suprenant carded a 104.
Jacob Onnen recorded a 92 to help pace Donovan. Griffen Walters recorded a 98 and Preston Harrington-DeWitt shot a 101. Brenden Henneike tallied a 103.
Logan Bukowski finished with a 95 to help pace the Panthers. Landon Bukowski fired a 97, which was three strokes better than teammate Camden Rewerts. Eric Eldridge shot a 102.
Merrick Hess totaled a team-best 94 to help pace the Cardinals. Jackson Leggott carded a 99 and Max Wendt shot a 101. Noah Vining chipped in a 111.
Aaron Burkey tallied an 89 to help pace Wilmington. Joey Lewsader finished with a 103, followed by teammates Caius Drown (109) and Brycen Feil (116).
Tyler Read paced the Raiders with a 91. Collin Tilstra added a 94 and Wyatt Hersher carded a 112. Bryce Rogers shot a 124.
Kyle Highland fired a 85 to pace the Comets. Hunter Baxter tallied a 109, which was 13 strokes better than teammate Chandler Lowe. Logan Bean chipped in a 146.
(Saturday)
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 4, Bishop McNamara 0
Beecher improved to 13-2 with a shutout win over McNamara. Wences Baumgartner led the Bobcats with two goals. Nate Diachenko tallied one goal and one assist. Tyler Kramer contributed one goal and Logan Wilkins had two assist. Gavin Graham chipped in one assist and Jimmy Kypuros earned the clean sheet behind the net with zero saves.
Carter Levesque tallied 12 saves to help pace the Fightin' Irish.
Grant Park 3, Illinois Lutheran 2
Grant Park earned a come-from-behind win after trailing 2-0 at halftime. Aiden Overbeek led the Dragons with two goals. Cole Overbeek added one goal and Blake Brown had two assists. Goalkeeper Roosevelt Leon grabbed four saves in net.
St. Anne 3, Reed-Custer 3
Mason Vasil, Johnny McLean and Lucas Walsh each scored one goal to collectively lead the Comets. Jack Krall and Damian Andrade had one assist apiece.
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
Watseka 4, Judah Christian 0
Jose Tobar led the Warriors with two goals. Narciso Solorzano and Owen Avelar had one goal apiece. Goalkeeper Santiago Solorzano grabbed two saves.
Morris 4, Coal City 0
Carter Nicholson totaled 18 saves in net to pace the Coalers.
VOLLEYBALL
Fieldcrest Tournament
Cissna Park went 4-1 in the Fieldcrest Tournament with victories over Illini Bluffs (25-15, 25-19), Clinton (25-14, 25-15), St. Bede (25-13, 25-19) and Olympia (25-19, 28-26). The Timberwolves lost in a third-set tiebreaker to Fieldcrest (25-17, 14-25, 25-27) in the championship match. Ava Morrical led Cissna Park with 138 assists and eight aces. Addie Lucht recorded 56 total kills, which was 22 more kills than teammate Sophie Duis. Savannah Kaeb contributed nine blocks and Morgan Sinn had 33 digs.
Gardner-South Wilmington finished the Fieldcrest Tournament 1-3 overall. The Panthers lone win came in three-sets against Delavan (18-25, 26-24, 15-12). Olivia Siano led G-SW with 12 assists, four digs, one kill and an ace. Hannah Balcom tallied six kills, two blocks and one dig. Maddie Olsen contributed four kills, one dig and one ace. Addison Fair had 18 digs, three kills and one assist.
Manteno Tournament
Wilmington went 2-2 during the tournament with wins over Crete-Monee (25-12, 25-8) and Manteno (26-24, 25-21) to earn fifth place. Rachel Smith led the Wildcats with a total of 26 digs, 19 kills, eight blocks and five aces. Lexi Liaromatis added 23 digs and four aces. Alyssa Johnston and Molly Southall each had 14 kills and four blocks. Emma Grace Strong chipped in 43 assists, 12 digs and two aces. Smith was named to the All-Tournament team.
Manteno suffered a 24-26, 21-25, straight set loss to Wilmington in the fifth place match. The Panthers finished with tournament with a 1-4 record, including a 25-12, 25-12, two-set win over Momence. Danika Fletcher led Manteno with a total of 27 assists, 16 digs and nine aces to earn All-Tournament honors. Brynn Nikonchuk tallied 26 digs, 16 kills, five aces and two blocks. Mackenzie Hespen recorded 13 kills, 12 digs and four aces. McKenna Borkenhagen had 16 digs, 12 kills, five blocks and four aces.
GIRLS GOLF
Andrew Invite
Bradley-Bourbonnais placed third out of eight teams with a team score of 249 points. Andrew won the tournament with a team score of 247. Kate Cailteux/Brynn Devine combined for an 81 to help pace the Boilermakers. Gabby Hubbs/Kyla McIntyre carded a 83 and Danica Voss/Madelyn Duchene shot a 85.