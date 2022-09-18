SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 537 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
LIVINGSTON
IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
FORD IROQUOIS
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
LA SALLE
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
GRUNDY KANKAKEE KENDALL
WILL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, COAL CITY,
DWIGHT, FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, STREATOR, WATSEKA, WILMINGTON,
AND YORKVILLE.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kankakee
and northern Iroquois Counties through 115 AM CDT...
At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Chebanse, or near Herscher, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Clifton and Chebanse around 1225 AM CDT.
Kankakee around 1230 AM CDT.
Aroma Park around 1235 AM CDT.
St. Anne and Martinton around 1250 AM CDT.
Hopkins Park around 1255 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Papineau, Donovan,
Sammons Point, Irwin, Iroquois, Beaverville, Sun River Terrace and
Bonfield.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 296 and 314.
This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for
northeastern and east central Illinois.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ROUNDUP: Beecher boys golf win Grant Park Invitational
Beecher won this year’s Grant Park invitational with a meet-best 324. Kankakee followed in second with 340 and Manteno placed third overall with 350. Grant Park finished in fourth (362), followed by Dwight (363), Illinois Lutheran (367), Iroquois West (368), Watseka (374), Peotone (378), Bishop McNamara (379), St. Anne (380), Donovan (408), Wilmington (416), Lisle (428), Crete-Monee (467) and Reed-Custer (DNF).
Brandon Moffitt led the first-place Bobcats with a team-best 79. Peyton Serafin added a 80, which was one-stroke better than teammate Jackson Reece. Vinny Messana shot a 84.
Kankakee’s Paul Azzarelli fired off a meet-best 72 to help claim medalist honors. Tyler Bayston carded a 87 and Connor O’Malley shot a 89. Payne Tedford rounded out the Kays top golfers with a 94.
Jayson Singleton led the Panther with a 80, followed by teammates Brody Shepard (87), Jace Nikonchuk (91), Wes Dwyer (92) and Carter McCormick (92).
Trey Boecker finished two-strokes off Azzarelli, carding a 72 to help pace the Dragons. Jasper Cansler finished with a 93 and Evan Suprenant shot a 98. Ian Herz shot a 99.
Jack Groves recorded a team-best 85 to help lead the Trojans. Will Trainor added a 88 and Jace Gall totaled a 93. Andrew Gartke chipped in a 97.
Tyler Read and Kamden Kimmel each shot 90’s to help pace the Raiders. Kyler Meents finished with a 91 and Gannon Schnurr shot a 97.
Austin Marcier totaled an 85 to lead the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum added a 91 and Ethan Snow shot a 98. Hagen Hoy turn in a card of 100.
Joe Hasse recorded an 87 to help lead the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin totaled a 93 and Michael O’Connor and Michael Bettenhausen each had 99’s.
Nik Acevedo led the Irish with a 88. Eamon O’Brien shot a 92, which was five-strokes better than teammate Johannes Peddinghaus. Kaden Harre shot a 102.
Tyler Balthazar fired a team-best 86 to help pace the Cardinals. Merrick Hess shot a 95. Michael Savoie recorded a 96 and Max Wendt contributed a 103.
Brenden Henneike led the Wildcats with a 95. Jacob Onnen totaled a 103, which was one-stroke better than teammate Carter Ponton. Griffen Walters shot a 106.
Aaron Burkey turned in a low card of 89 to lead the Wildcats. Shawn James added a 91 and Caius Drown shot a 108. Joey Lewsader chipped in a 128.
Reed-Custer did not qualify for team scoring due to failing to field a full team. Kyle Highland recorded a 90 to pace the Comets. Hunter Baxster totaled a 113.
BOYS SOCCER
Grant Park 6, Grace Christian 0
Rylan Heldt and Luke Horn each had two goals to help lead the Dragons. Cameron Becker and Brock Brown had one score apiece. Tyler Hudson, Emilio Sandoval and Ryder Greenholt had one assist each. Owen Reynolds totaled one save behind the net.
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 115, Homewood-Flossmoor 53
Samantha Tomic led the Boilermakers with four individual victories in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.31), 50-yard freestyle (26.59 s), 100-yard butterfly (1:07.63) and 100-yard freestyle (59.37 s) races. Maddy Miller added wins in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:38.36) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.64). Leah Hamende placed first overall in the 1-meter diving (135.85 points). Ashlynn Kelly won the 500-yard freestyle (6:54.44) and Mia Mulder finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.03). BBCHS also chipped in relay victories in each of the 200-yard medley relay (2:16.49), 200-yard freestyle relay (1:47.64) and 400-yard freestyle relay (4:06.62) races.
