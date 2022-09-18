BOYS GOLF

Grant Park Invitational

Beecher won this year’s Grant Park invitational with a meet-best 324. Kankakee followed in second with 340 and Manteno placed third overall with 350. Grant Park finished in fourth (362), followed by Dwight (363), Illinois Lutheran (367), Iroquois West (368), Watseka (374), Peotone (378), Bishop McNamara (379), St. Anne (380), Donovan (408), Wilmington (416), Lisle (428), Crete-Monee (467) and Reed-Custer (DNF).

