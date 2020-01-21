BOYS BASKETBALL
Beecher 54, G-SW 48
The Bobcats snatched a huge River Valley Conference win at home against the Panthers.
Duane Doss scored 21 points for Beecher in the victory, and Ryan Leblanc added 12 points of his own
Brandon Slates was the only G-SW scorer to reach double digits with 11 points in the loss. Nate Wise had nine points, and Michael Ashley added eight points.Beecher improved to 10-11 overall and 4-2 in the RVC, and G-SW dropped to 10-10 (3-3).
Grant Park 47, Donovan 43
The Dragons surged out to an early lead with a big first quarter then held the line the rest of the way to an RVC win against the Wildcats at home in Grant Park.
Clayton McKinstry led Grant Park with 15 points, and Andrew Fulk added 13 in the win. Ryan Dulin scored six points.
Darrien Pocius led Donovan with 13 points in the loss, and Andy Onnen scored 11.Pontiac 54, Dwight 28
The Trojans were no match for Pontiac in a one-sided road loss.
Lane Thompson led Dwight with nine points.Rich South 75, Central 62
Central held a lead into the fourth quarter, but Rich South’s Darius Robinson took over with 14 of his game-high 27 points in the final frame to take down the Comets.
Jacob Shoven led the Comets with 30 points in the tough-luck loss, and Jay Lemenager added 20 points.Streator 41, Reed-Custer 36
The Comets were unable to keep pace with the Bulldogs at home in Braidwood.
Gage Stamm scored 15 points for Reed-Custer in the loss, and Blake Foster added 14 points and eight rebounds.Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Iroquois West 39
Ryan Tilstra’s 16-point effort was far from enough to keep the Raiders in the running against the Panthers in Sangamon Valley Conference action.Cannon Leonard added eight points for Iroquois West in the loss.
Families of Faith 74, Momence 71
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Families of Faith’s Korey Blan brought his game-high total to 33 for the night and delivered a Momence a heartbreaker at home.
Johnnie Williams was top scorer for Momence with 18 points, and Jaden Walls and Jasper Jones scored 16 apiece.Coal City 77, Peotone 70
In a high-scoring affair, Coal City was able to withstand Peotone’s 29-point fourth quarter. Coal City’s Austin Pullara led all scorers with 29 points. Jarod Garrelts dropped 19 points, and Jack Bunton added 13 points of his own.Although Peotone did not get the victory, the Blue Devils did have two players go for 20-plus points. Nick Scroppo scored 21 points to lead Peotone, and Mason Kibelkis dropped another 20 points.
Manteno 68, Wilmington 39
The Panthers were led by Robbie Wesselhoff’s impressive first-half as the senior sniper scored 13 of his 16 points by halftime. Manteno’s Darien Bechard and Trevor Moisant both managed to total double figures themselves, scoring 14 points each.Manteno exploded for 19 points in the fourth quarter to help blow by Wilmington.
Ben Kreitz dropped a game-high 19 points for the Wildcats. Trey Shaw added 10 points of his own followed by Danny Sanders who scored 7 points to round out Wilmington’s top three scorers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Stagg 54
Faith Davis led the way for the Boilers, sinking five 3-pointers including three in the first half. She went on for a game-high 26 points. Emma Russell (17 points) and Gaetanna Davis (10 points) also totaled double figures for the Boilers.Manteno 49, Illinois Lutheran 31
The Panthers secured a win, thanks to a strong defensive effort that held Illinois Lutheran to just 35 percent shooting from the field.
Holly Singleton led the Panthers with 12 points. Emma Riner crashed the glass early and often to total a team-high nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!