BOYS BASKETBALL
Beecher 79, St. Anne 52
Beecher improved to 8-1 and 4-0 in the River Valley Conference with a double-digit win over the Cardinals. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 31 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Zack Johnson had 17 points and four rebounds. Jack Hayhurst contributed 12 points and four rebounds.
No individual stats were available for St. Anne.
Bishop McNamara 69, Timothy Christian 68
McNamara earned a nonconference win over Timothy Christian to help improve to 6-1 overall this season. Jaxson Provost led the Fightin' Irish with 26 points. Robert Hutson added 23 points and Callaghan O'Connor had nine points.
Grant Park 77, Unity Christian Academy 41
Grant Park (6-3) earned its fifth win over the last six games with a double-digit win over Unity Christian Academy. Blake Brown scored all his 26 points in the first half to help lead the Dragons. Brock Brown added 17 points, nine steals, eight assists and three rebounds. John Kveck recorded a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Rylan Heldt finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Iroquois West 53, Watseka 21
Iroquois West improved to 5-2 and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a double-digit victory over the Warriors. Cannon Leonard led the Raiders with 19 points and seven rebounds. Kyler Meents finished with 14 points and Sam McMillan had 12 points.
Watseka dropped to 4-5 overall with the loss. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.
Milford 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21
Adin Portwood scored 21 points to help lead the Bearcats to victory. Sawyer Laffoon tallied 14 points, which was eight more points than teammate R.J. Mann.
Reed-Custer 75, Wilmington 49
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Ryder Meents paced the Wildcats with 19 points and three rebounds. Cade McCubbin totaled 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Reid Juster had 10 points and four rebounds.
Lisle 37, Peotone 29
Peotone held a 21-20 lead going into the final frame before falling to the Lions. Miles Heflin paced the Blue Devils with a team-high 14 points. Brandon Weiss added six points and Lucas Gesswein had eight rebounds.
Seneca 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 41
G-SW fell to 5-5 overall with a loss to Seneca. Cale Halpin paced the Panthers with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Dane Halpin added nine points, five steals and three rebounds. Gabe McHugh chipped in seven points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Streator 59, Manteno 30
Jeremiah Renchen and Jason Brown each scored six points to help collectively pace the Panthers. Matt Regan had five points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bolingbrook 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36
Ellie Haggard recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help pace the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow tallied seven points, including a 4-for-4 performance from the strike. Reagan Graham chipped in eight points.
Prairie Central 44, Beecher 26
Kendall Kaput helped pace the Bobcats with 12 points. Ava Pattenaude added five points and Aylin Lagunas had four points.
Lemont 40, Reed-Custer 18
Kaylee Tribble helped pace the Comets with a team-high seven points. Brooklyn Harding and Natalie Flores had three points apiece.
WRESTLING
Wilmington 42, Dwight 31; Pontiac 48, Wilmington 28
Wilmington split its matches with Dwight and Pontiac. The Wildcats were led by two grapplers who went 2-0 on the evening. Landon Dooley (113 pounds) and Hunter Hayes (195) both went 2-0 in their respective matches to help lead Wilmington. Ava Cupples (132) went 1-1 in two matches to help earn her first varsity victory on the mat.
IESA 8th GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE FINALS
Hillsboro 34, Manteno 19
Manteno dropped its IESA Class 3A Semifinal round matchup to Hillsboro, which puts the Panthers in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Germantown Hills Middle School. Maddie Gesky paced the Panthers with a team-high 17 points.
Manteno 32, Kewanee Central 24
Manteno's 8th grade girls basketball team earned an eight-point win in the opening round of the IESA Class 3A State Finals. Maddie Gesky led the Panthers with 22 points, followed by teammates Danika Fletcher (six points) and Ashlyn Yore (two points).
Ottawa Marquette 26, Cissna Park 14
Cissna Park's 8th grade girls basketball team fell in the first round of the IESA Class 1A State Finals to conclude the season 20-6 overall. Mady Marcott scored eight points to help pace the Timberwolves. Kinley Blanck, Ava Henrichs and Annika Stadeli had two points apiece.
Paris Crestwood 40, Bourbonnais St. George 7
Bourbonnais St. George's 8th grade girls basketball team dropped its opening round game of the IESA Class 2A State Finals against Paris Crestwood to conclude the season 14-3 overall. Jaide Burse paced Bourbonnais St. George with a team-high three points. Rhaya Depaolo and Avery Moutrey each chipped in two points.
