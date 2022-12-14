BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 79, St. Anne 52

Beecher improved to 8-1 and 4-0 in the River Valley Conference with a double-digit win over the Cardinals. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 31 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Zack Johnson had 17 points and four rebounds. Jack Hayhurst contributed 12 points and four rebounds. 

