Beecher 7, Watseka 0
Trent Myers led the way for Beecher with two goals and two assists in the victory. Jason Janz and AJ Graham added two goals apiece, and Bryce Beck scored one of his own.Andrew Heurring had 21 saves for the Warriors.
Oak Forest 3, Peotone 2
Two of the three goals Peotone surrendered came on penalty kicks in the loss. Devils keeper Nick Scroppo turned in an otherwise strong performance with 17 saves, and Nate Rivera and Bart Budz each were credited with one goal apiece.BOYS GOLF
Watseka 177, Milford 183, Donovan 230
A characteristically strong outing from Lukas Ball led Watseka to a win in three-way action with Donovan and Milford at Shewami Country Club.Ball earned medalist honors with a round of 39 and was joined on the final scorecard by teammates Jordan Schroeder (45), Adam Norder (46) and Dylan Harris (47) in the win.
Milford was led by James Birch’s runner-up round of 42. Kaleb Harris (44), Luke McCabe (48) and CJ Van Hoveln (49) also posted qualifying scores for the Bearcats.Donovan’s Dalton Anderson and Weston Lareau shared the team lead with rounds of 56, and Brodi Winge and Caleb Klecan shot 59 apiece.
Beecher 174, Iroquois West 196, Illinois Lutheran 211, Tri-Point 256
A medal-winning 36 from Eric Stasko led the way for Beecher in a comfortable win in quadrangular action at Balmoral Woods.Brendan Bunte and Jake Graniczy also qualified for Beecher with a pair of 45s, and Daniel Meier was the fourth and final qualifier for the victorious Bobcats with a 47.
Kade Kimmel shot a 45 of his own to lead the way for the second-place Raiders, and Ryan Tilstra (49), Jack McMillan (50) and Ivan Munoz (52) also qualified for Iroquois West.
Bryan Curling’s 54 was tops for Tri-Point.Streator 172, Wilmington 248
Tadan Yakima shot 51, Patrick Robbins shot 62, Evan Geiss shot 67 and Kaden Lewis rounded out the qualifiers at 68 as the Wildcats fell to 0-6 on the season with a loss to Streator.GIRLS GOLF
Beecher 197, Iroquois West 222
Emily Hayhurst was excellent for Beecher in a comfortable win against Iroquois West at Balmoral Woods.
Hayhurst’s round of 40 was far and away the best of the afternoon, and her teammate, Maddie Boley, also came in at less than 50 strokes with a 48. Tori Moran (53) and Courteny Gill (56) also qualified for the Bobcats.
Adelynn Scharp was the Raiders’ top scorer with a 51, and she was joined on the qualifiers list by Liliana Curtis (55), McKinley Tilstra (57) and Georgia Curtis (59).Watseka 200, Milford 223
Warriors standout Natalie Schroeder delivered an excellent round of 38 to lead the way to a win against the Bearcats at Shewami Country Club.Schroeder was joined on the winning scorecard by teammates Hailey Noel (50), Haley Essington (55) and Carolyn Dickte (57).
Milford’s Baelee Luce shot a team-best 52, and Bailee Fanning (55), Emma Mann (57) and Kristin Butler (59) also posted qualifying scores.
VOLLEYBALL
BBCHS, Normal West 1 (14-25, 25-21, 25-14)
The Boilermakers overcame a rough opening set to lock down a three-set win against Normal West on the road in Normal.— Daily Journal staff
MLB
Cleveland 8, White Sox 6
Shane Bieber struck out nine during seven innings to snap a three-game losing streak, and Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer as Cleveland beat Chicago on Wednesday.
Reyes belted his 34th home run of the season and seventh since being acquired from San Diego to extend Cleveland’s lead to 6-2 in the fifth.White Sox starter Ivan Nova (9-12) gave up six runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
— The Associated Press
