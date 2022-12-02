(Thursday)
WRESTLING
Sandburg 63, BBCHS 14
Bradley-Bourbonnais fell to the hands of Sandburg, but the Boilermakers still managed to walk away with three individual victories. Returning state qualifier Ethan Spacht (113 pounds) helped pace BBCHS with a pin fall victory. Ty Starr (145) added a win by tech fall and A.J. Mancilla (195) chipped in a win by decision.
Coal City 82, Prairie Central 6
Coal City moved to 12-0 with a dual meet victory over Prairie Central. The Coalers were led by eight grapplers who won their individual matches by pin fall, tech fall or a major decision. Brock Finch (132 pounds), Derek Carlson 9170), Andrew Feisley (195), Culan Lindemuth (106), Tyler Hogan (152), Drake Dearth (220), Trace Wilson (126), Jack Poyner (160) each went 1-0 to help lead Coal City. Teammates Luke Munsterman (113), Rey Gonzalez (120), Evan Greggain (138), Mason Garner (145), Tyler Porth (285) and Hogan (152) each chipped in forfeit victories.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 61, Streator 11
Peotone remained undefeated (7-0) with a dominant win over Streator. Jenna Hunter recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis added a team-high 13 points. Madi Schroeder finished with 12 points and Marissa Velasco had nine points.
Reed-Custer 39, Manteno 31
Reed-Custer improved to 4-4 overall with a win over Manteno. Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 13 points, followed by teammates Brooklyn Harding (10 points) and Laci Newbrough, who finished with nine points.
Katherine Gaffney helped pace the Panthers with 14 points. Grace Sundeen added seven points and Sydney Sosnowski chipped in five assists and three steals.
Grant Park 33, Beecher 13
Delaney Panozzo outscored the Bobcats on her own with a team-high 15 points to go along with 15 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Camryn Nowak-Brown totaled 12 points.
No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.
Momence 38, Illinois Lutheran 17
Momence held Illinois Lutheran scoreless in the second half to help pull away and win by double-digits. Britta Lindgren led Momence with 10 points and six rebounds. Sydnee VanSwol added seven points and three steals. A'Miracle Johnson finished with three points and 10 rebounds and Avery Rosenbohm chipped in eight points.
Tri-Point 32, Central 30
Tri-Point outscored Central 5-3 in the fourth quarter, including a putback at the buzzer off an offensive rebound to help claim a come-from-behind victory. Lainey Bertrand and Kyra Cathcart each had eight points to help lead the Chargers. Kasi Hughes contributed six points and Kadie Hummel and Adriana Hummel had four points apiece.
Alana Gray scored a game-high 11 points to help pace the Comets. Katherine Winkel and Myah Martinez had six points apiece. Anna Winkel chipped in three points.
Coal City 41, Wilmington 27
Abby Gagliardo totaled 11 points, four rebounds and three steals to help lead the Coalers. Mia Ferrias poured in 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. Makayla Henline tallied six points, three rebounds and one steal.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Armstrong 53, Milford 14
Hunter Mowrey helped pace the Bearcats with six points and eight rebounds. Brynlee Wright had five points, three rebounds and two steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 78, Sandburg 45
BBCHS had five scorers total double-digit scoring to help hammer past Sandburg. Brandon Harris led the Boilermakers with a team-high 19 points. Anthony Kemp added 12 points, which was one more point than teammates Nick Allen and Kaiden Taylor. Ben Maki tallied 10 points.
Donovan 86, Blue Ridge 45
Ty Miller erupted for 37 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and eight steals to help pace the Wildcats. Jacob Onnen finished with 21 points and four rebounds. Griffen Walters chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
(Wednesday)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 38, Momence 24
Sydnee VanSwol helped pace Momence with a team-high nine points. A'Miracle Johnson added six points and 10 rebounds. Britta Lindgren had four points and seven rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Toyota of Danville Classic
Watseka 49, Cissna Park 24
Braiden Walwer scored 20 points to help lead Watseka. Dane Martin added 10 points. Hagen Hoy and Tucker Milk had six points apiece.
Gavin Spitz led the Timberwolves with six points. Chase Petry finished with five points, which was one more point than teammates Brayden Bruens and Gabe Bohlmann.
WRESTLING
Coal City 84, Mooseheart 0; Coal City 78, Mendota 0; Coal City 66, Plano 12
Coal City kept up its winning ways to improve to 11-0. The Coalers were led by 12 grapplers who went 3-0 in their respective matches. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Luke Munsterman (113), Aiden Kenney (120), Brock Finch (126), Evan Greggain (132), Buddy Widlowski (138), Mataeo Blessing (145), Jack Poyner (160), Derek Carlson (170), Cade Poyner (182), Andrew Fiesly (195) and Drake Dearth (220) all went undefeated (3-0) on the evening to help collectively lead Coal City.
GIRLS BOWLING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2644, Herscher 2071
Senior Tori Herndon led BBCHS with an average of 179. Senior teammate Bella Rauch and junior Laci Lamatsch each bowled an average of 162. Sophomore Haleigh Richardson bowled an average of 154.
No individual stats were available for Herscher.
