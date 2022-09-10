THURSDAY VOLLEYBALL
Bradley Bourbonnais 2, Bishop McNamara 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais earned this year’s All-City title with a 25-12, 25-20, straight-set victory over its cross-town rival McNamara. Finley Westover led the Boilermakers with six kills, three aces and two digs. Emmerson Longtin had six digs, three kills, three assists and one ace. Brooklyn Daugherty chipped in five kills and two blocks.
“It was amazing to win tonight, the energy from the Red Surge creates a crazy atmosphere and we couldn’t do it without them,” Finley said. “I’m so proud of our defense tonight, it was so strong and really helped us to run our offense.
“Playing in All-City will be something remember for a very long time.”
Lilee Nugent led the Irish with eight kills and two digs. Mackenzie McCammon added 18 assists, one kill and a dig. Anna Darr finished with four kills and two blocks.
Grant Park 2, Donovan 0
Grant Park took a two-set victory over the Wildcats, winning 25-23, 25-6. Paige Tavoletti led the Dragons with 11 assists, 13 points, four aces and three digs. Brooke Veldhuizen had 10 kills, six points, four aces and two blocks. Delaney Panozzo totaled 11 points, three aces, two kills and two blocks.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridgefarm 0
Milford improved to 5-2 overall with a 25-12, 25-11, straight-set victory. Brynlee Wright led the Bearcats with six kills, five digs and one block. Anna McEwen had six kills five digs and four aces. Jahni Lavicka added 16 assists.
Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0
Watseka earned a 25-8,19-25,25-15, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Raiders. Elena Newell recorded 28 assists, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks to help lead the Warriors. Brianna Denault added 12 digs and three aces. Ella Smith had a team-high nine kills.
Kynnedi Kanosky led the Raiders with 11 assists, two digs, one ace and a kill. Madi Scheurich totaled four kills and three digs. Shea Small contributed four kills and one dig.
Coal City 2, Streator 0
Coal City improved to 11-5 with a 25-18, 25-17, straight-set win over Streator. Addyson Waliczek finished with 10 setting assists, 12 digs and one kill to lead the Coalers. Kayla Henline added seven setting assists, four digs, one kill, one block and an ace. Bella Veraveic had six kills and an ace. Aubrey Mellen chipped in seven digs.
Peotone 2, Reed-Custer 1
Peotone improved to 6-3 overall with a 17-25, 25-15, 25-21, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Comets in comeback fashion. Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with six digs, four blocks and 11 kills. Mackenzie Strough recorded eight points, 20 assists and one ace. Mady Kibelkis recorded 17 digs and one kill.
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Momence 2, Illinois Lutheran 0
Momence earned a 25-20, 25-22, straight-set win. Haylie Smart led the Redskins with six kills and six assists. Lexi Hamann added 13 digs, four kills and three aces. Sydnee VanSwol totaled two kills and seven digs.
Wilmington 2, Herscher 0
Wilmington earned its first Illinois Central Eight Conference win with a 25-17, 25-22, straight-set win over Herscher. Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with seven kills, seven digs and one solo block. Jaylee Mills added four blocks, three digs, two kills and two aces. Emma Grace Strong contributed 11 assists, five digs and four blocks.
Izzy Mendell led the Tigers with six kills. Allie Kohl and Elise Kukuck each had six assists.
Manteno 2, Lisle 1
Manteno claimed a third-set tiebreaker victory over the Lions, winning 25-16, 21-25, 25-12. Makayla Myrick led the Panthers with 10 digs and two assists. Ava Pequette added 12 assists, nine digs, five aces and two kills. Drew Hosselton finished with a team-high 10 kills to go along with six digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Plainfield Central 2
Bradley-Bourbonnais tied with Plainfield Central after having trailed 2-0 at halftime. Bryan Aldridge and Jack Dechand each scored one goal to lead the Boilermakers. Matt Eubanks and Michael DeCarlo had one assist apiece. Brayden McKuras hauled in 10 saves in the first half before Grant Bahr grabbed 10 saves on his own in the second half.
Watseka 4, Schalrman 3
Narciso Solorzano totaled two goals and two assists to lead the Warriors. David Bell and Jack Combes added one goal apiece.
Beecher 9, Central 0
Beecher improved to 7-3 overall this season with a shutout win over the Comets. Wences Baumgartner scored four goals to lead the Bobcats. Logan Wilkins had two goals and one assist. Tyler Kramer and Nate Diachenko each had one goal and an assist. Jimmy Kypuros had two saves behind the net to go along with one goal.
No individual stats were available for Central.
Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 0
Tyler Hudson totaled a hat-trick with three scores to help lead the Dragons. Cameron Becker had two goals which was one more goal than teammates Owen Reynolds and Emilio Sandoval. Luke Horn grabbed three saves to earn the clean sheet behind the net.
Bolingbrook 6, Kankakee 0
Kankakee dropped its first match of the season. Goalkeeper Kevin Quinones tallied nine saves to lead the Kays.
Elmwood Park 9, Bishop McNamara 0
Jeofrey Delacruz and Rafa Medina each had shots on goal to help pace the Irish.
Manteno 3, Coal City 0
Ben Froeschle scored two goal to lead the Panthers. Kash Goranson added one goal and an assist. Caden Reiter and Justin Foster had one assist apiece and goalkeeper Logan Smith grabbed four saves.
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
BOYS GOLF
Manteno 167, Peotone 180
Manteno claimed the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship with a 13-stroke win over the Blue Devils to improve to 14-1 overall. Brody Shepard led the Panthers with a 40. Jayson Singleton added a 41 and Logan Bukowski finished with a 43. Wes Dwyer chipped in a 47.
No individual stats were available for Peotone.
Iroquois West 170, Kankakee 172
Iroquois West’s Kyler Meents shared medalist honors with Kankakee’s Paul Azzarelli after they each shot 40s. Meent’s teammates Kimden Kimmel and Tyler Read each contributed 41s. Evan Izquierdo shot a 48.
Azzarelli led the Kays with a 40, followed by teammates Connor O’Malley (42), Tyler Bayston (43) and A.J. Cotter (47).
Coal City 177, Reed-Custer 226
Ryland Megyeri once again led the Coalers by earning medalist honors with a meet-low 38. Jack Varnak added a 45 and Ryne Phelan and Culan Lindemuth each had 47s.
Makayla Wilkins led the Comets with a 52. Eli Nagel carded a 55 and Chandler Lowe finished with a 59, which was a perosnal-best. Kyle Highland shot a 60.
Beecher 147, Watseka 175, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 189
Jack Hayhurst claimed medalist honors with a meet-low 34 to lead the Bobcats. Jake Graniczny totaled a 37 and Vinny Messana and Andrew Hering each carded 38s.
Hagen Hoy fired a 38 to help pace the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum tallied a 44 and Austin Marcier finished with a 46. Nathan Bowling chipped in a 47.
Milford 195, Schalrman 207, Westville 236, Danville 243
Milford’s Salym Estes claimed medalist honors with a 46 to help lead the Bobcats. Owen Halpin and Jace Boyer each shot 48 apiece while Payton Harwood chipped in a 53.
GIRLS GOLF
Coal City 242, Seneca 246, Plano 272
Coal City earned its first victories of the season with wins over Seneca and Plano. Jessica Bertrang led the Coalers with a team-best 57. Addison Stieger shot a 58 and Shelby Welsh had a 60. Jolena Odum shot a 71.
Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 227, Watseka 230, Beecher 234, Hoopeston N/A
Watseka dropped to 11-4 overall this season after splitting a pair of victories against GCMS and Beecher. Jasmine Essignton led the Warriors with a 53, followed by teammates Layla Holohan (56), Juliann Newman (59) and Emma Hasbargen (62).
Makenzie Krupa totaled a team-best 57 to pace the Bobcats. Teammate Tabitha Gregory followed closely behind with a 58. Samantha Kan finished with a 59, which was one stroke better than teammate Olivia Spagnola.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop McNamara 6, Reed-Custer 0
Senior Carter Heinrich could not be stopped as he totaled four goals and one assist to help lead the Irish to a shutout victory over the Comets. Kolton Hunt and Connor Wilson had one score apiece. Michael Brieske replaced starting goalkeeper Jesus Arenas and finished the match with two saves.
Reed-Custer goalkeeper Stephen Condreay tallied five saves to help lead the Comets.
Watseka 5, St. Anne 2
Watseka outscored the Cardinals 3-0 in the second half to help claim the victory. Narciso Solorzano led the Warriors with four goals. Caiden Brassard added another goal and David Bell had two assists. Owen Avelar finished with one assist.
Brigham Hays scored off an assist by Sebastian Martinez to help lead the Cardinals. Christopher Adame added an unassisted goal.
Beecher 9, Coal City 3
Beecher took a 6-2 lead into halftime before taking a six-goal win over the Coalers. Logan Wilkins filled the stat sheet, totaling five goals and one assist to help lead the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer had two scores, which was one more score than teammate Gavin Smith. Wences Baumgartner recorded on a goal and one assist. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros tallied three saves.
Luke Hawkins scored all three goals to lead the Coalers. Nathan Elberts had two assists.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln-Way Central 157, Bradley-Bourbonnais 170
Gabby Hubbs fired off a team-best 39 to lead the Boilermakers. Kate Cailteux recorded a 41 while Brynn Devine contributed a 44. Danica Voss shot a 46.
Manteno 185, Dwight, Seneca, Henry
Jayson Singleton totaled a 44 to help lead the Panthers to their 13th victory on the season. Jace Nikonchuk shot a 46, followed by teammates Brody Shepard (47) and Wes Dwyer (48).
BOYS GOLF
Grant Park 174, Wilmington 205
Trey Boecker once again earned medalist honors with a meet-low 35 to help lead the Dragons. Jasper Cansler finished with a 42 and Cade Lacer shot a 48. Evan Suprenant carded a 49.
Aaron Burkey finished four strokes off Boecker with a 39 to help pace the Wildcats. Shawn James added a 41, which was 15 strokes better than teammate Joey Lewsader. Channing Sexton recorded a 68.
VOLLEYBALL
Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0
Cissna Park claimed a 25-13, 25-13, straight-set victory over Chrisman. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 22 assists, five digs and three aces. Addison Lucht had eight kills and Regan King tallied seven kills.
Herscher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0
Herscher earned its third victory of the season with a 28-26, 25-16, two-set win over the Panthers. Kennedi Huston recorded eight kills and nine digs to help lead the Tigers. Izzy Mendell added 13 assists and six kills. Hailey King finished with six kills and Ella Gessner chipped in three blocks and five kills.
No individual stats were available for GS-W.
