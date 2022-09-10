THURSDAY VOLLEYBALL

Bradley Bourbonnais 2, Bishop McNamara 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais earned this year’s All-City title with a 25-12, 25-20, straight-set victory over its cross-town rival McNamara. Finley Westover led the Boilermakers with six kills, three aces and two digs. Emmerson Longtin had six digs, three kills, three assists and one ace. Brooklyn Daugherty chipped in five kills and two blocks.

