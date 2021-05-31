SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Lincoln-Way West 6
The Boilermakers secured their first SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division championship since 2008 with a 10-run win over the Warriors Saturday morning.
"At the beginning of the year we had three goals — to win All-City, conference and regionals," said Boilermakers coach Haylee Beck. "Having the chance to not only win All-City, something that hasn't been done in 11 years, but to win conference is something that hasn't been done in 13 years. It's awesome for our kids, program and community.
"Watching them be resilient and compete and never give up has been so fun to coach and be apart of," she added. "We talk all the time about making excellence be apart of the norm, not the exception and these girls are well on their way to doing that."
Ellie Hagard went 2-for-3 with two homers and a team-high five RBIs. Kennedi Pepin drove in four runs off three hits including two homers and Alyssa McCord added three RBIs off a double. Libby Spaulding secured the win on the bump, allowing four earned runs on 12 hits in six innings of action. Natalie Johnson chipped in two hits in four plate appearances.
Dwight 12, Reed-Custer 5
No individual stats were available for Dwight.
Grace Moyers drove in three runs off a team-high three hits to lead the Comets at the plate. Mya Bearch chipped in three hits and Abby Sunday picked up the losss, allowing 12 runs on 11 hits while striking out five.
Dwight 11, Reed-Custer 7
No individual stats were available for Dwight.
Reed-Custer notched 11 hits in the second game of its double-header. Sylvia Crater and Halie LaGrange collected three hits each to lead the Comets. Allie Shaw and Naomi Gomez tallied two hits each with Gomez adding three RBIs.
BASEBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Beecher 1
The Bobcats were fueled by a two-run first inning before never looking back at home. Ty Sykes and Ian Andrews both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais at the plate. Nick Rodriguez added a double and two runs scored. Blake Long tossed four innings, allowing zero runs onto hits while striking out three.
The Bobcats totaled three hits on the evening. Joseph Kain barreled two singles in three plate appearances meanwhile Jacob Graniczny added a hit. Ryan LeBlanc gave a valiant effort in a losing effort on the mound, allowing four earned on eight hits in five innings of work.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1
The Boilers also hosted a conference makeup game from Friday but struggled to get much offense going in this one. Nick Rodriguez doubled in a run and Michael Freitas had a pair of hits. Freitas also had a tough luck loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits and six strikeouts in a complete game.
Manteno 13, Grant Park 2
Alex Juranich went 3-for-3 with six RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Cole Jackson added a run scored and an RBI off two hits. Jack Snyder smacked a homer for three RBIs and Audis Edwards picked up the win on the bump, allowing two runs on two hits over two innings of action.
Nothing came easy for the Dragons in their loss to Manteno. Troy Reynolds, Rylan Heldt, Keaton Lacer and Sawyer Loitz all collected one hit each to lead Grant Park at the plate.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18, Iroquois West 3 (4 innings)
The Raiders managed to collect just three hits on the evening. Jack Pree, Peyton Rhodes and Damon Fowler all tallied singles. KadeKimmel tossed one inning in relief action, allowing five earned on five hits.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Iroquois West 7
The Raiders nearly came back by scoring three runs in the sixth innings before they were held scoreless in the final inning. Lucas Frank went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Iroquois West at the plate. Damon Fowler and Peyton Rhodes added two hits each and Ethan Martinez pitched five and one-third innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out six.
Milford 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4
The Bearcats improved to 12-5 overall with a walk-off victory against the Buffaloes. Aaron Banning drove in two runs off two hits including a homer to lead Milford at the plate. Payton Harwood ripped a double for two RBIs and Nick warren snagged the win on the mound, allowing four earned runs on four hits while striking out seven in six innings of work.
Cissna Park 10, Grace Christian 3
Bryce Sluis picked up the win for the Timberwolves, allowing zero runs on two hits while striking out three in two and two-thirds innings of work. He also led Cissna Park at the plate by going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Malaki Verkler drove in tow runs on three hits.
Zach McGuirt went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Crusaders at the plate. Caleb Dandurand and Miles Schaafsma collected a single each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lisle 9, Wilmington 2
The Wildcats couldn't recover after they allowed Lisle to score six first-half goals. Aubrey Bryant and Rachel Wandless scored one goal each to lead Wilmington. Alexa Clark chipped in an assist.
