High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Minooka 2

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 2-0 on the season with a three-run win against Minooka. Libby Spaulding went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to help lead the Boilermakers. Liberty Rivard went 2-for-3 with two singles.

