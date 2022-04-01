By Daily Journal staff report
SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 22, Hoopeston 1 (4 innings)
Natalie Johnson went 3-for-3, including a home run for three RBIs and three runs scored to lead BBCHS. Ellie Haggard totaled two RBIs off two hits, including a home run. Emmie Longtin went 2-for-3 with two singles for two RBIs and three runs scored. Liberty Rivard claimed the victory on the mound, giving up three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts over four innings.
Herscher 11, Danville 8
Rylie Hartman went 1-for-1 with a home run and a drawn walk for three RBIs to lead Herscher at the plate. Addie Whitaker went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and a run scored. Mia Ruder chipped in a single for two RBIs.
Zoey Fleischauer grabbed the win on the mound, giving up three hits and two earned runs over two innings.
Momence 10, Iroquois West 0 (5 innings)
Makynzi Walk went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Momence. Laynee Metz smacked a home run for two RBIs and a run scored. Walk also claimed victory on the mound, giving up one hit with seven strikeouts over five innings pitched.
Maggie Thorne connected for a single to total Iroquois West’s only hit of the evening.
Beecher 21, Tri-Point 0 (3 innings)
Beecher’s Abby Shepard claimed the victory within the circle, giving up one hit with seven strikeouts over three innings of work.
Alyssa Oldenburg went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple for four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Cheyanna Stluka added a team-high five RBIs on two hits. Kamryn Koontz chipped in a home run for two RBIs.
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Beecher 17, Tri-Point 1 (3 innings)
Skyler Murdoch went 2-for-2 with a double for a team-high six RBIs to lead Beecher. Alexa Gilva went 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs. Alyssa Oldenburg added two hits, including a triple for two RBIs and a run scored. Cynthia Hon grabbed the victory on the bump, giving up one hit and one earned run over three innings.
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Trinity 22, Christian Liberty Academy 2 (5 innings)
Kneiley Smith allowed zero hits with seven strikeouts over three innings pitched to secure the win on the mound. Kierstin Moody and Kendall Jackson had three hits each to lead the Eagles offensively. Tori Wells contributed two hits and four RBIs.
Lincoln-Way West 9, Coal City 0
Jadyn Shaw went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead the Coalers. Makayla Henline and Kerigan Copes added one hit each.
Coal City 10, Joliet Catholic 3
Makayla Henline couldn’t be stopped at the plate as she went a perfect 5-for-5 with four runs scores to lead the Coalers. Kerigan Copes smacked three hits for three RBIs and two runs scored.
Abby Gagliardo went 2-for-3 for a run scored and two RBIs. Bri Combes went the distance on the mound, giving up eight hits and three earned runs over seven innings pitched to claim the victory.
Coal City 11, Providence 4
Abby Gagliardo went 2-for-3 with a homerun for an RBI and two runs scored to lead Coal City. Jadyn Shaw went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and a run scored. Bri Combes claimed her second victory of the day on the mound, giving up five hits and one earned run over five innings of work. Combes also hit a double and a single at the plate.
Central 9, Illinois Lutheran 6
Ella White recorded a triple for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Comets at the plate. White also claimed the victory on the mound, giving up four hits and two earned runs over three and two-thirds innings. Emma Skeen and Audra Prairie added two singles apiece. Carly Perzee chipped in a double in just two plate appearances.
BASEBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Rockford East 0 (3 innings)
The Boilermakers plated 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back Friday afternoon that saw them score 16 runs on just half as many hits. Tyler Wilson singled, scored three runs and drove in a pair, while also earning the win with a perfect first inning on the mound. Naythan McKuras had an RBI single and scored three times. Spencer Boudreau tripled and scored. Brayden McKuras doubled and scored twice. Vernon Malone had an RBI double and scored. Cody Freitas and Cal Darling each threw perfect innings in relief.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Pleasant Plains 1 (5 innings)
The Boilermakers again had a huge start, scoring six runs in the first inning in their second game of the day. Chase Longtin hit a two-run homer and scored twice. Cody Freitas went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs. Brock Spaulding also tripled and scored two runs. Brayden McKuras doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Vernon Malone doubled and scored twice. Freitas threw four innings of one-hit, shutout ball and fanned eight batters to earn the win.
Grant Park 7, Pleasant Plains 0 (6 innings)
The Dragons got a valiant pitching effort from Owen Reynolds, who allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in his shutout victory. Rylan Heldt hit a two-run homerun. Wesley Schneider tripled, drove in a run and scored. Hunter Romanowski had a 2-for-3 day that included a double and an RBI. Keaton Lacer had an RBI double and scored a run.
Central 15, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 innings)
It didn’t take long for the Comets to add one to the River Valley Conference win column Friday, reaching the feat in five innings. Amarion Paxton led the way with a homerun and triple that combined for five RBIs. Matthew Luhrsen singled, doubled and scored twice. Nick Krueger doubled and scored. Jayce Meier singled twice, drove in four runs and scored. Luke Shoven allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out six in 2 1/3 innings.
Hoopeston 12, Cissna Park 0 (5 innings)
The Timberwolves were no-hit in their contest Friday. Malaki Verkler drew a walk. Gavin Spitz allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and two strikeouts over four innings before the Cornjerkers broke loose with a seven-run sixth.
Iroquois West 10, Momence 3
The Raiders picked up a comfortable nonconference win Friday. Rylan Pheifer and Lucas Frank each had a pair of singles, with Pheifer adding three RBIs and Frank adding two RBIs and two runs. Peyton Rhodes and Aiden Tilstra each had RBI doubles and scored twice. Damon Fowler also scored twice and had an RBI single. Frank struck out 11 and allowed two earned runs on three hits over five innings.
Aidan Wood went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI to lead Momence. Trystan Hampton had an RBI single. Sam Petersen had an RBI and Jose DeLuna scored. CJ Wiechec allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and six strikeouts over three innings.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 8, Prairie State 4
Tied at three headed to the bottom of the sixth, the Cavaliers pulled away with a late five-run frame to pull away Friday. Owen Jackson went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Danny Puplava had an RBI triple and scored. Drake Schrodt singled and doubled. Joey Humphrey went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Beyonce Paulina singled, drove in a run and scored three times. Nick Barlow got the Cavaliers out of a three-run top of the sixth to earn the win. Brodi Winge started the game and allowed three unearned runs on four hits and six strikeouts.
KCC 12, Prairie State 2 (6 innings)
While they had to use a huge sixth inning in their first game Friday, the Cavaliers dominated in the nightcap and ended things in the sixth inning in the second game. Andy Onnen had a 3-for-3 day with two runs and an RBI. Kyle Czarnecki went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Beyonce Paulina had a three-run double and scored. Ben Dickerson tossed five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five.
