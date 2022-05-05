BADMINTON
IHSA Hinsdale South Sectional
Bradley-Bourbonnais had five individuals qualify for the state finals at Hinsdale South starting next Thursday. Vivian Myrick placed fourth in singles to lead the Boilermakers. Tara DePoister and Kate Spittal finished second in doubles play and Laura Tejero and Hanna Thompson claimed fourth in doubles.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet
Coal City claimed the ICE crown with a meet-best 97 team points. Manteno finished second overall with 94 points, followed by Streator (70), Wilmington (53), Lisle (50), Reed-Custer (44), Herscher (44) and Peotone (26).
Lilly Feisley swept the high jump (1.27 m) and long jump (4.09, PR) to earn two conference championships and help lead the Coalers. Mia Rodriguez added a win in shot put (8.37 m).
Chloe Proffitt won each of the 3200-meter (12:57.46), 1600-meter (6:25.96), and 800-meter (2:53.16) distance races to lead the Panthers. Xoei Coffman, Sara Schmidt, Caitlin Meaney won the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:05.20) while Allison Tambyln, Olivia Willis, Abigail Johnson, and Kylie Saathoff chipped in another conference championship victory in the 4x800-meter relay (14:29.35).
Gracie Kent paced Herscher with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter (13:45.89).
Kate McCann won the 100-meter (13.25 s) and 200-meter (26.89 s) dashes to help total all of Wilmington’s conference championship victories.
Zoe Hassett won the 400-meter (1:03.81) to help total the only individual ICE conference win for the Comets.
Terrynn Clott finished third overall in shot put (7.82 m) to lead the Blue Devils.
Southwest Suburban Conference Meet
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished third on the red side of the SWSC and seventh overall out of the 10-team conference meet with 47 team points. Lincoln-Way Central placed first with 133 team points.
Nevaeh Watson, Terah Coiley, Jeri Terrell-McCullom, and Lundynn Carrell were named all-conference with a first-place finish in the red division and third-place overall in the 4x200-meter relay (1:51.57). The same foursome was named all-conference with a fifth overall and second-place finish in the red for the 4x100-meter relay (52.37 s).
Payton Graham placed second in the red division and fourth overall in shot put (10.08 m) and third overall and second in the red division in discus (29.99 m) to help earn all-conference honors.
Tara Rodgers was also named all-conference after toiling a second-place finish in the red division and eight overall in the triple jump (9.73 m). Myantai Sumrall tied for first in the red division and second overall in the high jump (1. 44m) to also earn the all-conference nod.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet
Streator claimed first overall with 137 team points to help edge second-place finisher Herscher by three points. Lisle finished third (99 points), followed by Coal City (60), Manteno (54), Reed-Custer (36), Wilmington (27), and Peotone (24).
Christian Micetich claimed the ICE championship with a first-place finish in both the 110-meter hurdles (17.67 s, PR) and the 300-meter hurdles (43.05 s) to lead the Coalers.
Drew Rogers swept the 800-meter (1:57.53), 1600-meter (4:40.48), and 3200-meter (10:19.68) distance races to help lead Herscher once again. Rogers also placed first with teammates AJ Cotter, Thomas Morgan, and Ben Morgan in the 4x400-meter relay (3:50.09). Connor Overacker, Thomas Morgan, Ben Morgan, and Matthew Benoit added a victory in the the 4-by-800-meter really (10:33.82). Ben Morgan claimed first in the high jump (1.68 m) and Lance Johnson finished first overall in discus (34.50 m).
Ethan Godsey claimed the only conference championship for Manteno with a first-place finish in the long jump (5.55 m).
Hunter Ospavicious recorded the only victory for the Wildcats with a first-place finish in the 400-meter (54.24 s).
Danny Kuban placed second overall in the 300-meter hurdles (44.37 s) to lead the Comets.
Ayden Bettenhausen took fifth-place in the 100-meter dash (12.26 s) to help record the Blue Devils best individual finish.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 2, Plano 0
Peyton Benson and Kylie Kennel had one score each to help lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper had one assist and goalkeeper Melody Hamerla tallied two saves behind the net.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College of Lake County 6, KCC 2
Daniel Puplava went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI to help lead KCC at the plate. Anthony Sykes added two singles in two plate appearances. Owen Jackson and Kyle Czarnecki had one single each.
