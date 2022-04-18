SATURDAY
BOYS POWERLIFTING
Bradley-Bourbonnais Meet
BBCHS' boys claimed first overall, followed by Herscher and Whitney Young.
Ethan Spacht (114 pounds) and Morgan Timm (165) led the Boilermakers with individual victories at their weight class.
Zach Schmidt (132) and Travis Jones (242) each led the Tigers with individual victories in their weight class.
Joseph Shannon (275) and Steven Young (308) each led Kankakee with individual victories at their respective weight divisions.
GIRLS POWERLIFTING
Bradley-Bourbonnais Meet
Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed first overall, followed by Kankakee and Herscher.
Ava Caise (123 pounds) and Samantha Porras (198) led BBCHS with individual victories at their repetitive weight classes.
Alejandra Corenjo (148), KeAyla Dunlap (165), Jerika Harris (181), and Guadaluape Valdez each led Kankakee with victories.
Ajiya Casarrubias (132) and Layla Keen (98) each led Herscher with individual victories.
BASEBALL
Iroquois West 16, Grant Park 8
Lucas Frank went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Raiders at the plate. Peyton Rhodes had two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Sam McMillan chipped in a double and a single for two RBIs and a run scored. Izzy Alvarez claimed the victory on the bump, giving up four hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts over five innings.
Sawyer Loitz had three hits, including a double for a team-high four RBIs to lead the Dragons at the plate. Wesley Schneider had two singles for two runs scored. Keaton Lacer chipped in a double and a single.
Ridgeview-Blue Ridge 6, Dwight 5
Luke Gallet went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Trojans at the plate. Dillon Sarff added a double and a single for an RBI and a run scored. Drew Anderson tossed six innings, giving up four hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts.
Illinois Lutheran 18, Grace Christian 3
Caleb Dandurand recorded the only hit with a single to lead the Crusaders at the plate.
Beecher 11, Milford 1
AJ Snell went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Beecher at the plate. Snell also picked up the win on the bump, giving up zero hits and one earned run with five strikeouts over four innings. Duane Doss added two singles for two runs scored while Jacob Graniczny chipped in two hits for an RBI.
Nick Warren contributed Milford's only hit of the game with a single.
Milford 6, Beecher 3
Nick Warren contributed two doubles for two runs scored to lead Milford at the plate. Adin Portwood went 2-for-4 with two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Sawyer Laffon earned the victory on the mound, giving up one hit and zero earned runs with eight strikeouts over four innings.
Jacob Graniczny had two hits to lead Beecher at the plate. Duane Doss contributed a single for a run scored.
Central 16, Reed-Custer 6
No individual stats were available for Central.
Jake McPherson led the Comets' offense with a pair of hits.
Reed-Custer 13, Central 8
Ethan Slager earned the win on the mound, giving up four runs on eight hits over five innings of work. Connor Esparza, Cameron Smith, and Cole Goodwin each collected a pair of hits to lead the Comets at the plate.
No individual stats were available for Central.
Herscher 7, Prairie Central 2
The Tigers scored five runs in the fifth to break things open in the first of their twin-billing Saturday. Joe Holohan went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run. Clay Schultz tripled and scored. Tyler Murray doubled and scored and Jace Holt and Bailey Hubert each singled and scored. Brock Wenzelman tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and six strikeouts.
Prairie Central 13, Herscher 5
An eight-run third proved to be the difference in game two. Braden Dewald went 3-for-4 with a run. Clay Schultz had an RBI double and scored. Carter Hubert slashed a two-run single.
SOFTBALL
Peotone 14, Crete-Monee 1
Emma Spagnoli went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Amanda Hasse added one hit for three RBIs and a run scored. Taylor Thweatt had a hit for three RBIs. Mackenzie Strough earned the win on the mound, giving up three hits and zero earned runs with eight strikeouts over five innings.
Peotone 7, Crete-Monee 4
Ashley Veltman went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead Peotone. Veltman also claimed the victory on the mound.
Reed-Custer 3, Woodland 2
Addison Brown earned the win on the mound, striking out seven with one walk over seven innings pitched. Delaney Bruciak and Halie LaGrange each led the Comets' offense with two hits apiece.
St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Herscher 7
Mia Ruder went 2-for-4 with a homerun for two RBIs and a run scored to lead Herscher at the plate. Allie Decman added three hits for a run scored. Emma Powers had two singles while Kayna Nelson chipped in three hits, including a double.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Prairie Central Invite
Tri-Point finished fifth overall with 50 team points, which was 138 points shy of first-place finisher Prairie Central.
Bobby Mogged claimed first overall in the 110-meter hurdles (15.0 m) to lead the Chargers.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Prairie Central Invite
Tri-Point's Lanie Woods finished second overall in shot put (28.4 m) to lead the Chargers.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 9, Bryant and Stratton 8
Owen Jackson led the Cavaliers offense with two hits, including a double for two RBIs and two runs scored. Garrett Latoz had two singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Beyonce Paulina chipped in a double and a single for an RBI. Nick Barlow claimed the win in relief action, giving up five hits and one earned run over two and 1/3 innings.
KCC 10, Bryant and Stratton 3
Hayden Stork contributed three hits, including two doubles for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead KCC at the plate. Joey Humphrey had three hits for a team-high three RBIs. Kyle Iwinski picked up the win on the bump, giving up five hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts over six and 1/3 innings of work.
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 20, Grace Christian 0 (4 innings)
GSW improved to 6-5 overall this season. Kaden Grivetti went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers at the plate. Brady Fatlan added two hits, including a double for three RBIs and a run scored. Gabe McHugh chipped in three runs scored, three stolen bases, and two RBIs. McHugh also earned the victory on the bump, giving up two hits in three innings of work.
Miles Schaafsma recorded a single to total all of the Crusaders hits against the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 2, Lisle 1
Herscher improved to 10-3 and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Kaitlyn Borschnack scored two goals off assists by Elise Kukuck and Hailey King to help lead the Tigers. Rourke Zigrossi tallied six saves behind the net.
