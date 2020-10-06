BOYS GOLF
IHSA Class 3A Rock Island Regional
Pekin 304, Minooka 333, Moline 345, Normal Community 350, Normal West 365, Rock Island 372, Bradley-Bourbonnais 382, Kankakee 394
Both the Boilermakers and Kays were forced to travel across the state for regional action, where both teams saw their seasons end at the beautiful Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley. The Boilers took seventh as a team with a score of 382 and the Kays were behind them in eighth with a team score of 394.
Despite the lengthy road trip for the opening round of postseason play, Boilers coach John Klimchuk was happy to be able to give his kids somewhat of a typical high school golf experience amidst this year's coronavirus-riddled craziness.
"It was fun; it gave us a semblance of normalcy, going on a road trip and being able to play on an elite type of course," Klimchuk said. "It's a shame we have to travel across the state for a regional event but it's nice the kids got to do a little bonding and have a meal together.
"It was in the conference room of a Hampton Inn and we were all spread out, but we got to talk about Monday Night Football and I think the kids had a nice time."
Mark Robinson had the highest local score of the day with an 89, but no golfers from the area were able to register a 77 that was necessary to advance to sectionals out of a crowded regional field.
Chase Longtin added a 92 for the Boilers, who also got a 100 from Ben Chenoweth and a 101 from Luke Tsilis. No matter the scores, Klimchuk was once again thrilled that there was golf to even be played this fall, especially seeing how much his team improved throughout the season.
"It's fun to work with these guys and I think they embraced the fact they had a season together and were able to golf, and to take it seriously but not too seriously because golf is such a fickle sport," Klimchuk said. "There are so many ups and downs in a round of golf and it's about how you're able to handle that adversity, especially as a teenage kid ..."
"We were shooting in the 190s and our last match at the Elks we shot 175 when we beat Stagg."
Nathan Draper led Kankakee with a 94, while Carson Splear was also in double-digits with a 99. Payne Tedford shot a 100 and Drake McPhail added a 101.
IHSA Class 2A Benet Academy Regional
Providence 321, Benet Academy 322, Lemont 327, Hinsdale South 342, Joliet Catholic 378, Manteno 384, Coal City 409
Cole Jackson and Leonardo Reyes led the Panthers with 93s, followed by Alex Juranich and Brandon Nieft who both finished with 99s.
Tyler Johnson shot a 91 to lead the Coalers. Ryne Phelan wasn't far behind with a 96, while Aiden Hansen shot a 110 and Derek Carlson shot a 112.
BASEBALL
Trinity 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 3
The Eagles struck first with three runs in the third and never looked back as they held off the Panthers by four runs.
Caleb Kendregan picked up the win on the bump after tossing 5.2 innings, giving up just two runs on four hits while striking out 11.
Gage Fann and Zane Gadbois each went 3-for-4 (.750 avg.) to lead the Eagles at the plate. Kendregan and Gadbois also drove in two runs to lead the team in RBIs on Tuesday.
Blake Huston went 2-3 with a double to lead the Panthers at the plate. Brandon States added two RBIs for Gardner-South Wilmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!